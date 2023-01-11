 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire swallows mobile home, kills dog, firefighters say

VALPARAISO — Officials are investigating a Wednesday night blaze that destroyed a home in the Liberty Farms Mobile Home Park, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Matthew Wineland said. 

Firefighters responded to the area around 2:30 p.m. near U.S. 6, Wineland said. The fire was primarily in the rear of the trailer when officials arrived.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Some firefighters entered the structure to directly fight the flames while others worked to suppress the fire and protect a nearby home that sustained minor damage from the heat. The close proximity of the homes provides little protection during a fire, Wineland said. 

A resident ran into the mobile home to retrieve a dog inside. The resident is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital. The dog did not survive the fire, Wineland said. 

Assistant Chief Michael Wineland said approximately 10,000 gallons of water were used during suppression and overhaul operations to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to management of the mobile home park, the trailer should not have been occupied.

