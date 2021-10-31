 Skip to main content
Firefighter statue unveiled in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — A bronze statue of an old-fashioned firefighter now sits outside the old firehouse on Indiana Avenue, just south of the Porter County Courthouse.

The statue, installed Friday by sculptor Ryan Feeney, was unveiled to the public Saturday morning.

Feeney said the “67” on the firefighter’s helmet signifies 1867, when the Valparaiso Fire Department was created. The firefighter is meant to look like he’s an 1878 vintage. Sitting beside him is Old Joe, the firehouse dog. The original Old Joe is portrayed in an old photograph, sitting on a fire engine.

“I just kind of did an old fireman’s face,” Feeney said. The firefighter features a luxuriant mustache. “A lot of them were called snot slingers,” he said, because the mustache protected the mouth from nasal drips before air supplies were issued to firefighters to protect them during fires.

The firefighter sculpture looks over the scene of some major fires on the courthouse square — including the courthouse itself, in December 1934. 5/3 Bank now stands on the site of a fatal fire. Another line-of-duty fire occurred at the corner of Franklin and Lincolnway; a firefighter fell off a house while responding to a fire in 1905 and died two years later of injuries sustained in that fall.

Another major fire on the courthouse square happened on Valentine’s Day 1996, when Highland Department Store — known to old-timers as the old Lowenstines Department Store building — was destroyed.

Mayor Matt Murphy praised the fire department. “In its earliest days, Valparaiso city councilmen also served as fire wardens,” looking for fire risks and manning the bucket brigade when fires broke out, he said.

The sculpture was chief Chad Dutz’s idea. “This really symbolizes the effort that these men and women from today and those before them that fought these fires before us,” he said.

Dutz saw Feeney’s sculpture of a firefighter in Indianapolis and reached out to him to get the project started. It took four years to make it reality.

Dutz and Feeney talked over the design and settled on a firefighter on a bench, similar to the Orville Redenbacher statue at the nearby Central Park, so people can sit with the sculpture and get photos.

The $80,000 sculpture was funded by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and a variety of donors. Pat Crise, of Valparaiso, is one of the stakeholders. She’s a big supporter of public art. “When I heard about this, I said, ‘I’ve got to be involved,’” Crise said.

Public art “gives people some other focus than the conditions of the pandemic,” she said.

