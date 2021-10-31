Firefighter statue unveiled in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — A bronze statue of an old-fashioned firefighter now sits outside the old firehouse on Indiana Avenue, just south of the Porter County Courthouse.

The statue, installed Friday by sculptor Ryan Feeney, was unveiled to the public Saturday morning.

Feeney said the “67” on the firefighter’s helmet signifies 1867, when the Valparaiso Fire Department was created. The firefighter is meant to look like he’s an 1878 vintage. Sitting beside him is Old Joe, the firehouse dog. The original Old Joe is portrayed in an old photograph, sitting on a fire engine.

“I just kind of did an old fireman’s face,” Feeney said. The firefighter features a luxuriant mustache. “A lot of them were called snot slingers,” he said, because the mustache protected the mouth from nasal drips before air supplies were issued to firefighters to protect them during fires.

The firefighter sculpture looks over the scene of some major fires on the courthouse square — including the courthouse itself, in December 1934. 5/3 Bank now stands on the site of a fatal fire. Another line-of-duty fire occurred at the corner of Franklin and Lincolnway; a firefighter fell off a house while responding to a fire in 1905 and died two years later of injuries sustained in that fall.