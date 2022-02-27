First responders train to treat wounded K-9s

VALPARAISO — Emergency responders throughout the Region were taught recently how to give medical treatment to police dogs wounded or harmed in the line of duty.

The training was held at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso.

Todd Konrady, a tactical medicine teacher at MAAC, said the training is in response to a new state law allowing public safety dogs to be treated out in the field and transported to a local animal clinic.

“We want to be able to take care of them just as much as we can as our own fellow human first responders,” he said.

The training sessions were led by Dr. Lee Palmer, director of medical education at PennVet Working Dog Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

He also provided instruction on medical care for canines in the military.

During his training, one of the focuses was treating canines exposed to heroin and other narcotic powders during vehicle searches.

Training was also provided on treating gunshot wounds, broken legs and other conditions like heat stroke.

Heat stroke is a leading cause of harm for police dogs, followed by hemorrhaging from gunshots, stabbings and contact with other sharp objects, said Lyn Schuh, co-founder of the Operational Canine Medical Team of Wisconsin.

Her group trains emergency responders throughout Wisconsin in providing medical care for police dogs out in the field.

“If they’re two miles out tracking a bad guy, they (the responders) need to know what they can do right there,” she said.

Most of the lifesaving procedures were practiced on a robotic dog belonging to MAAC, which is in the process of forming its own canine tactical medicine training program.

“There’s a lot of stuff we can do with this dog,” Konrady said.

A live dog was used to practice things like bandaging.

C.C. Ditchcreek, a firefighter and paramedic in Hobart, said she will be able to apply what she learned to a dog being trained to detect gasoline and various other accelerants in potential cases of arson.

She knows the signs of heatstroke and smoke inhalation in dogs now and how to give treatment to burns on the paw pads of dogs working the scene of a still smoldering fire.

“This class was super informational about that,” she said.

Among the pieces of advice from Palmer to his students was to be prepared as much as possible.

“It’s better to make mistakes in training than making mistakes in real life,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.