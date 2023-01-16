Follow MLK’s lead and 'live your life in purpose', state Sen. Eddie Melton urges

VALPARAISO — When state Sen. Eddie Melton was a young boy, he rode with his mother to Valparaiso University, where she was employed. Melton wondered what that large building, the Chapel of the Resurrection, was. Last week, he was the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

Melton was presented the first MLK Community Drum Major Instinct Award in recognition of his lifelong commitment to giving voice to the voiceless, President José Padilla said.

Melton said that as he looked at Valp’s mission statements, the word “purpose” stood out.

“I encourage you to live your life in purpose and to live your lives on purpose,” Melton told the large crowd.

King “pursued his God-given purpose and never lived long enough to see it to fruition,” Melton reminded the audience. King was assassinated April 4, 1968. Sunday would have been his birthday.

Like the prophet Moses, Melton said, King led his people to the promised land but couldn’t enter it.

King’s famous “I've Been to the Mountaintop” speech was his last, delivered less than 24 hours before he died.

Melton quoted from King’s speech: “Well, I don't know what will happen now. We've got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn't matter with me now because I've been to the mountaintop. And I don't mind. Like anybody, I would like to live — a long life; longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. So I'm happy, tonight. I'm not worried about anything. I'm not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

“He was granted a vision of America, a dream, if you will, of how America could be,” Melton said. He encouraged everyone to make that dream a reality.

Melton also acknowledged the sacrifices made by King’s wife, Coretta Scott King, as her husband worked and ultimately died for the causes he believed in. Melton serves on a board with the King’s daughter, Bernice King, and has seen how that pivotal moment in civil rights history, her father’s 1968 death, affected her.

“It will compound the tragedy if the lessons he did articulate are now ignored,” Melton said.

Melton, a Gary native running for mayor, gave credit to former U.S. Rep. Katie Hall, D-Gary, for making King’s birthday a national holiday in 1984.

“Dr. King was a radical revolutionary,” Melton said, who spoke of the effects of spending more on military defense than social justice.

King said in 1967, “The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism. The problems of racial injustice and economic injustice cannot be solved without a radical redistribution of social and economic power."

“All leaders must ask ourselves if we are truly doing the right thing every day,” Melton said. “Remember, a leader is merely a servant who has the humility to serve others.”

“Our character is influenced by our core values,” Melton said. He enumerated his own as faith, family, knowledge and community.

The theme of Monday’s convocation was "Celebrating the Value of Humanity," Melton noted. That’s honoring King’s vision.

“You are the light of the world,” Melton said, offering a verse from Matthew 5 in the Bible. “That light that lives inside of each of us is not to be stifled. It is to be shared with the rest of the world,” Melton said. “We must continue to encourage one another to see ourselves as God sees us.”

“Within our own minds and thoughts, that’s where our fight is,” Melton said.

“So seldom do we see people in their true humanness,” Angela Vidal-Rodriguez, assistant vice president for diversity, equality and inclusion, said. “We fail to see them as fellow human beings made up of the same basic stuff we are, molded by the same divine image.”

“When we dehumanize the others, we dehumanize ourselves,” she said.

Karen Allen, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, called King “a warrior of peace” and “probably one of the most prominent icons for social justice that ever lived.”

Padilla presented the Faculty and Staff MLK Award to Michael Chikeleze, who serves as the first Richard C. and Francelia A. Gozon University Chair in Values-Based Leadership, Communication and Visual Arts.

