VALPARAISO — Former Center Township Trustee Charles "Chuck" Conover has died. The longtime public servant was honored with a moment of silence during a Monday night Valparaiso City Council meeting.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said he learned of Conover's death Monday morning. After serving as Center Township trustee for over 32 years, Conover retired in 2014. He also served as vice president of the state's township association.

“Chuck was a champion of the people," Murphy said. "He stretched resources to do the most good for the most people."

Murphy said Conover was dedicated to "quality and honest public service" and worked to partner with the city to improve fire protection.

In 2012, Valparaiso dedicated Fire Station No. 3 to Conover, naming it "The Charles Conover Fire Station."

Murphy said his heart goes out to Conover's wife of over 45 years, Karen Conover, who also serves as Valparaiso's chief deputy clerk-treasurer.

“Chuck was a dear friend of this community," Murphy said.

