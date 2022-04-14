Former councilman is new Valpo director of development

VALPARAISO — Being named the city's director of development "feels like coming full circle" for George Douglas.

A lifelong Valparaiso resident, Douglas started his municipal government career in the late 1990s, working as the assistant city planner and then in an economic development role under Mayor David Butterfield. He also served on the Valparaiso City Council for four years, for the past two as council president.

"I certainly have some familiarity with the projects that are currently underway. That background knowledge has really helped me get up to speed," Douglas said.

Douglas stepped down from his council seat before starting his new position April 1.

A Republican caucus will meet to appoint a replacement for Douglas' council seat, though Porter County GOP Chair Michael Simpson said a caucus date has not been set.

Outside his roles within the city, Douglas worked with Indiana Beverage for over a decade and has recently been involved in commercial real estate.

While the director of development position is new, Douglas said the role will expand upon work the city is already doing, combining economic development and redevelopment under one title. During a March 28 City Council meeting, City Administrator Mike Jessen said the newly created position will likely have an annual salary between $70,000 and $103,000.

Douglas said he will help current Valparaiso businesses expand while attracting outside investment.

"I will be monitoring the development that is already underway, and my other big focus is job growth, job creation and investment," Douglas explained.

Douglas will kick things off by working on existing development projects such as the Journeyman Distillery, the proposed Community Sports and Recreation Complex and the Linc apartment building.

While Douglas became familiar with all of the projects while on the City Council, he said in his new role he will be "more engaged and involved from the beginning."

"Often, once a project comes before the RDC or the City Council, many of the details have already been hammered out," Douglas said. "In this new role, I will be involved in the day-to-day workings of the project."

Douglas hopes to continue the advancements the city has seen in recent years in his new role. While Valparaiso has changed quite a bit, Douglas said the "things that make Valpo a great place have stayed the same," such as the parks, Valparaiso University, the public school system and, most importantly, the people.

