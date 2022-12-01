Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas to make 'special announcement'; incumbent Matt Murphy not seeking reelection

Murphy will join Urschel when his term as mayor ends in January 2024. He said he intends to run for an at-large council seat next year. The two at-large seats are currently held by Republican Harry Peterson — who was elected by a GOP caucus earlier this year, after George Douglas resigned the seat to become the city's economic development director — and Evan Costas.

In May of this year, the City Council appointed Jon Costas to a four-year term on the Valparaiso School Board.