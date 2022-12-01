Former Valpo Mayor Jon Costas to make 'special announcement,' incumbent Matt Murphy not seeking reelection

Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, left, spoke with Mayor Matt Murphy during Murphy's 2020 swearing-in. Murphy will not seek reelection in 2023. Costas said he will be making "a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso" next week.
VALPARAISO — Former Mayor Jon Costas may be coming out of political retirement — for a night, at least.
Just a week after Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
told constituents he would not be seeking a second term as mayor, Costas sent out an invitation for a "special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso." The announcement will take place Dec. 8 at Le Peep Restaurant, which Costas owns with his son Evan, a member of the City Council.
The invitations were paid for by "the Committee to Elect Jon Costas."
Costas, a Republican, held the mayor's office for 16 years before deciding not to seek reelection in 2019. Murphy, a Republican and former third-district city councilman,
beat businessman and Democrat Bill Durnell in the 2019 mayoral election.
Murphy announced Nov. 23 he would not be seeking reelection. In a
statement posted on the city's website, Murphy said he made the decision after his family's small business, Jifco Products Inc., was acquired by Urschel Laboratories. Murphy said he was offered a position that will require his daily presence at the Urschel headquarters in Chesterton.
Murphy will join Urschel when his term as mayor ends in January 2024. He said he intends to run for an at-large city council seat next year. The two at-large seats are currently held by Republican Harry Peterson — who was elected by a GOP caucus earlier this year, after George Douglas resigned the seat to become the city's economic development director — and Evan Costas.
In May of this year, the City Council appointed Jon Costas to a four-year term on the Valparaiso School Board.
During his time as mayor, Costas
received praise for leading the creation of Central Park Plaza, revitalizing the city's downtown and beginning the Journeyman Distillery project.
2019 Valparaiso State of the City Speech
Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas gave his last State of the City speech on Tuesday at the 2019 Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce annual meeting in the Harre Student Union on the campus of Valparaiso University.
