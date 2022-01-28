French restaurant planned for Valparaiso downtown has liquor license revoked

VALPARAISO — Last spring the French restaurant Le Bon Brasserie got one of Valparaiso's coveted downtown liquor licenses, but that license was revoked during a Monday City Council meeting.

The French eatery would have sat at 157 Lincolnway, where Sage restaurant was located before it permanently shutdown because of COVID-19. Le Bon received Valparaiso's 10th and last available downtown liquor license, receiving it over three other interested restaurants.

Dudley Nieto, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, was supposed to be Le Bon's executive chef. Nieto’s partner in Le Bon would have been Jason Gatzka, who operates Arcadia Café + Bar just outside Washington Park in Michigan City. However, According to Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission Attorney Patrick Lyp, Nieto stepped away from the project.

The former Sage storefront had been gutted, but after meeting with Gatzka in December, Lyp said little construction headway had been made and the project moving forward "seemed very unlikely."

During a Monday night City Council meeting, the resolution giving Le Bon the license was revoked.

“It is not unusual for restaurants to fail, unfortunately,” Lyp said. "There were a lot of good restaurants that could not make it over the past 18 months."

In 2005, Valparaiso petitioned for 10 additional downtown liquor licenses, an effort that has helped transform the area into a dining destination. Once all of the licenses have been sold, the only way to obtain one is to buy it from another business. While the cost of a standard downtown license in Valparaiso is $6,000, Lyp said ones sold between restaurants can be well over $100,000.

Prior to last spring, the city had a four-person liquor license committee that would present recommendations to the City Council. In an effort to become more involved in the process, the council began vetting presentations themselves, a practice Lyp said will likely continue.

Lyp said the city has no plans to put out a request for applications to fill the 10th license, and that the council will likely "take a breather, reassess.”

“There is no pressing need," Lyp said, adding that when they do look for applicants, the city will “encourage other unique types of restaurants in the downtown.”

