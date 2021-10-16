Friday was a real treat in downtown Valpo

VALPARAISO — For the first time in two years, downtown was teeming with trick-or-treaters Friday night. The tradition returned with kids out in full force.
“The whole street is full of nothing but smiles,” said Louie Ketchum, a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows lodge. His group handed out flying rings to the kids.
Greg Simms, also a member of the group, said they ordered 1,400 of the discs and had another 1,000 at his house if needed. “We thought we’d do something a little different,” he said.
“We are having a great time! It’s great seeing all the kids in their costumes,” said Shannon Kolesci, who was representing Bao’s Pastry.
“We’ve been doing it for long. I think it’s a great thing for the community,” added Rachel Lynn.
Scot MacDonald, director of the Memorial Opera House, was excited to see so many trick-or-treaters and to have a sold-out show that night.
“We love seeing the kids. It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with the community in another way,” he said.
Mia Shurr, 2, dressed as a cowgirl after riding a horse for the first time this summer. She practiced saying, “Yee haw!” but it came out as a meow at least once.
Phoenix and Jax Arkkelin, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, dressed as plague doctors. “I love trick-or-treating,” Phoenix said. “The best part is the reactions to my costume and getting candy.”
“I’m all about scary,” he said. “Ever since last year, I’ve been scaring people. It’s my favorite holiday.”
Sarah Garling brought her daughter Skylar, a first-time trick-or-treater. “I love it. I think it’s a great day to get ready for Halloween,” Sarah said.
“It’s a great holiday,” added Cpl. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Besides enjoying the kids’ costumes – some parents were in costume as well – the event gives officers a chance to interact with the children in a reassuring way.
On Halloween, officers will be busy providing safety and checking on sex offenders to make sure they’re complying with the law.