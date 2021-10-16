Friday was a real treat in downtown Valpo

VALPARAISO — For the first time in two years, downtown was teeming with trick-or-treaters Friday night. The tradition returned with kids out in full force.

“The whole street is full of nothing but smiles,” said Louie Ketchum, a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows lodge. His group handed out flying rings to the kids.

Greg Simms, also a member of the group, said they ordered 1,400 of the discs and had another 1,000 at his house if needed. “We thought we’d do something a little different,” he said.

“We are having a great time! It’s great seeing all the kids in their costumes,” said Shannon Kolesci, who was representing Bao’s Pastry.

“We’ve been doing it for long. I think it’s a great thing for the community,” added Rachel Lynn.

Scot MacDonald, director of the Memorial Opera House, was excited to see so many trick-or-treaters and to have a sold-out show that night.

“We love seeing the kids. It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with the community in another way,” he said.

Mia Shurr, 2, dressed as a cowgirl after riding a horse for the first time this summer. She practiced saying, “Yee haw!” but it came out as a meow at least once.