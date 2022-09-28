Gabis Arboretum to host 'Hallo-Weekend'

VALPARAISO — It's about to get spooktacular.

As spooky season enters full swing, Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest will add to the Halloween festivities by hosting its inaugural Hallo-Weekend.

The 300-acre arboretum at 450 W. 100 N. in Valparaiso will host its first-ever Hallo-Weekend on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 to get people into the Halloween spirit. It will feature two nights of outdoor movies, one for families and the other for adults.

The Friday, Oct. 14, screening of "The Conjuring" is for adults 21-plus only. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. and the screening at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be music to set the mood and model trains will be running in the Railway Garden.

The Saturday, Oct. 15, screening of "Hocus Pocus" is family-friendly and open to all ages. Trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and the film screening at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come in costume and bring bags for trick-or-treating.

“We wanted to create a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat and what better place than the arboretum,” said Yvonne Lopez, events coordinator for Gabis Arboretum at PNW. “We’re especially excited for the showing of ‘The Conjuring.’ People who love spooky movies will appreciate the experience of watching outdoors in the dark. We’ve also decorated the Railway Garden for the occasion. It couldn’t be a better experience.”

People can buy snacks, beer and wine from vendors on both nights. They are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to have somewhere comfortable to sit while watching the film.

Tickets are $8 per person for arboretum members and $10 for non-members.

For more information or tickets, visit pnw.edu/gabis.