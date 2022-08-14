Garbage collection rates could rise in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso city officials have announced a proposed rate increase for trash and recycling collection.

If the increase is approved, rates would go from $12 a month to $19.50 beginning with October 2022 bills, which are payable in November.

According to a city news release, Valparaiso has not raised garbage collection rates since 2012. Before crafting the proposed increase, Valparaiso City Services assembled a committee to study surrounding collection rates and calculate a reasonable fee increase.

Comprised of representatives from Valparaiso City Services, city administration, the Valparaiso City Council and the Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction Department, the committee found that Valparaiso’s monthly fee was the lowest in the area. Executive Director of City Services Steve Poulos said that even with the proposed increase, Valparaiso's rate would be below average for Northwest Indiana.

Poulos said the increase is necessary because the cost of trash collection has risen over the years. The price of fuel, equipment, labor and even landfill usage have all gone up. On top of that, the recycling market is volatile. Poulos said the financial return for selling recycled waste "is very unpredictable."

Valparaiso City Services will give a presentation on the proposed increase during the Aug. 22 City Council meeting. There will be a public hearing and a final vote on the increase during the Sept. 12 council meeting, though the timeline is subject to change.