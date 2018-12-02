VALPARAISO — For five years Lee's Barbershop in Valparaiso has been a collection site for Toys for Tots during the holidays. This year is no different but the generosity has the owner speechless. People are not only filling the box with new toys but they are making monetary donations and purchasing new bikes. "A customer brought in a bike and it has taken off from there," said owner Joy Armstrong. Through bike and monetary donations they have 12 bikes. Armstrong and stylist Donna Levi have taken the money and purchased additional bikes from the donations. To donate, visit the shop at 1454 Morthland Drive.