'Getting all employees to the midpoint:' Valparaiso City Council approves raise

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso City Council unanimously approved a raise designed to ensure that all city employees are being compensated fairly.

Last year, city employees received a 4% raise after not getting one in 2021 because of fears that the pandemic would continue to take a toll on city finances. Valparaiso completed a wage study this year, establishing unique minimum, mid- and high wage points for each city position.

Under the initial ordinance, employees who earn a wage that is at or above the midpoint established for their position would receive an increase of $500. However, in light of inflation and rising costs of living, City Administrator Mike Jessen said it was decided that all employees should receive a minimum increase of $1,000.

Employees who are below the midpoint would receive a higher raise, with the maximum being 4%.

Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said the majority of employees will receive a raise of 3% to 4%. Eighteen employees will receive the $1,000 increase.

The City Council unanimously approved a $43.2 million 2023 budget this month, up from an approved budget of about $39.7 million in 2022.