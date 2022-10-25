'Getting all employees to the midpoint:' Valparaiso City Council approves raise

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso City Council unanimously approved a raise designed to ensure that all city employees are being compensated fairly.
Last year, city employees received a 4% raise after not getting one in 2021 because of fears that the pandemic would continue to take a toll on city finances. Valparaiso completed a wage study this year, establishing unique minimum, mid- and high wage points for each city position.
Under the initial ordinance, employees who earn a wage that is at or above the midpoint established for their position would receive an increase of $500. However, in light of inflation and rising costs of living, City Administrator Mike Jessen said it was decided that all employees should receive a minimum increase of $1,000.
Employees who are below the midpoint would receive a higher raise, with the maximum being 4%.
People are also reading…
Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said the majority of employees will receive a raise of 3% to 4%. Eighteen employees will receive the $1,000 increase.
The City Council unanimously approved a $43.2 million 2023 budget this month, up from an approved budget of about $39.7 million in 2022.
2022 Valparaiso Popcorn Festival
The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is set to get poppin' this week for the 43rd time with a parade, fun runs, kids' activities, entertainment, food and, of course, popcorn.
The 43rd Valparaiso Popcorn Festivals kicks off at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 with races, parades, entertainment and food.
The schedule of events for the 43rd Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
You won't want to miss any of the more than 250 vendors at the Popcorn Festival, selling classic food, arts and crafts, fine art and commercial/non-craft items.
It's time to decorate floats, put on your marching shoes and strike up the band.
The Popcorn Panic is back for its 44th running. And that's not the only way to get your race on.
This year's music lineup at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival promises to deliver.
Organizers grew up on the Popcorn Festival and now they are running this, and other shows, for Valparaiso Events.
The Rotary Club of Valparaiso is hosting the 13th Rotary Popcorn Open at The Course at Aberdeen.