Girl's family: 'Impossible' to lean from cruise ship window

The cruise line said Anello's alleged actions were "reckless and irresponsible.” He was charged last year in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide in the 18-month-old girl's death.

But the Wiegand family says Royal Caribbean lied in its filing and that their attorney’s examination of the area shows it was impossible for Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, to have leaned over a wooden railing and through the angled window on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship.

“Royal Caribbean has demonstrably lied to this court and, in so doing, Royal Caribbean has created a false narrative to accompany Royal Caribbean’s carefully selected CCTV video upon which Royal Caribbean bases its motion to dismiss,” the family’s filing states.

The distance between the window frame and the railing was about 18 inches so to even touch the window with the top of his head, the attorney “had to lift his feet at least seven inches off the ground,” the family says.

The attorney “could not lean ‘out of the window frame’ due to the distance between the railing and the window frame. In fact, it would have been physically impossible for Mr. Anello to have had his head out of the window frame with his feet on the deck,” it states.