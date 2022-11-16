Great American Smokeout to raise awareness about tobacco risks

VALPARAISO — A public display will warn Boone Grove High School students and the general public about the dangers of smoking and vaping.

The Great American Smokeout display Thursday will feature shoes placed outside the school to represent the number of people who die every day of tobacco-related illnesses that are completely preventable.

“On Nov. 17, we encourage everyone, youth and parents alike, to put down the cigarettes and vapes. Get outside, take a yoga class, talk to your friends, and do something fun. Make this day the start of something new. We are here for you if you need help or resources,” said Emily Carpenter, youth facilitation specialist and outreach facilitator for the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County.

TEPC Program Director Carrie Higgins and the local VOICE youth group aim to encourage people to quit smoking, which they note isn't easy, takes time and isn't always successful on the first attempt. Many opt to quit smoking to become healthier and lessen their odds of getting cancer on the Great American Smokeout day, which takes place on the third Thursday in November every year.

The American Cancer Society started the observation more than 40 years ago. Countless people have since used the Great American Smokeout as a prompt to snuff out their bad habit.

“In Porter County, 328 residents die every year from smoking-related diseases. Our local youth hope to show their peers and the general public how important tobacco-free living is to prevent future disease and death due to tobacco and nicotine products,” Higgins said.

For more information, visit cancer.org or valpo.edu/tepc.