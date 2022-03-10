 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greyhound bus stop comes to Valpo

V-Line bus

Valparaiso is expanding its transportation options with a new Greyhound bus stop. 

VALPARAISO — The Greyhound Bus Line that runs between Chicago and Indianapolis has added a stop in Valparaiso. 

The stop is located at Valpo’s Village Station, 260 Brown St. The Greyhound runs daily and offers one northbound bus, departing at 7:05 a.m., and one southbound bus, departing at 10:55 a.m. 

Previously, the Greyhound stop closest to Valparaiso was in Portage.

“Greyhound service from Valparaiso connects our residents with even more options,” said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy. “Greyhound is an excellent complement to our existing city-sponsored services, including our V-Line intracity bus, and both the Dash bus and South Shore Connect to Chicago."

The city's ChicaGo Dash travels from downtown Valparaiso to Chicago and the South Shore Connect Shuttle takes riders to the South Shore Line commuter railroad, with service to Chicago and South Bend. 

Greyhound buses connect to 1,700 destinations nationwide, including several in Indiana, such as Indianapolis, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Lafayette and Bloomington. To book a trip, visit Greyhound.com or call 800-231-2222. 

