Group of Valparaiso women raises over $5,000 for Ukrainian refugees

VALPARAISO — Up until recently, an elementary school out of Zory, Poland, was using cat litter boxes filled with beans to help Ukrainian refugees regain their balance.

Thanks to the Nasty Women of Porter County, the school now has five foam sensory mats that help children harmed by the war. The Nasty Women fundraiser all started when Joanna Bloom, who immigrated from Poland in 1990, and her daughter decided to donate a couple hundred dollars.

“We are not changing the world, we are not ending the war, but we are making a world of change for this particular group of kids and refugees,” Bloom explained.

When Bloom reached out to Nasty Women, the donations started pouring in and now the group has raised over $5,000. Bloom contacted some of her friends and family who still live in Poland and got connected with a local school and Merino, a Polish company that makes blankets, baby clothes and pillows.

So far, the group has sent the school six orders from Merino, eight orders of school supplies from Amazon and four orders of books from a Polish bookstore.

Zory has been hosting a lot of refugees because of all the dorm-style buildings and factories in the city. Bloom said each wave of Ukrainian children is more traumatized and injured than those that came before.

When she first heard about the Russian invasion, her instinct was to "hop on a plane" and use her Polish language skills as a volunteer. However, she realized her presence may take up valuable resources such as food and housing and that the some $2,000 she would have spent on a plane ticket should go directly to those who need it most.

"The women [Nasty Women of Porter County] were eager to help, and I think they had the same idea that I had which was that I wanted to make a direct impact," Bloom said. "I did not want to make a donation to an organization where most of the money would go to the overhead."

The Nasty Women of Porter County have witnessed the immediate impact of their efforts, exchanging photos with the school. Bloom also regularly wakes up at 3 a.m. to call school staff and hear how the students are doing.

When a new delivery arrives, students run to the library shouting "we have a package from Nasty Women!" Bloom said. Filled with art supplies and books written in Ukrainian, Bloom said the items offer students a form of escapism.

“The library has become a place of refuge,” Bloom said. “To me that is the first step of easing some of the trauma and bringing some normalcy to their lives.”

The paint sets and notebooks also give the children an artistic way to document their experiences. Bloom said one girl created a portrait of her mother that was half in color and half black-and-white, "symbolizing that their world is beginning to fill with color again."

Through photos Bloom said she has seen the children slowly start to come out of their shells, "the smiles are not quite there, but they are almost there."

Some of the supplies sent by Nasty Women are helping with another kind of progress — physical rehabilitation.

Many children arrive in Zory with concussions, busted eardrums and other injuries. Bloom said the school therapy team was overwhelmed, but one member of Nasty Women got connected with an organization that installs sensory pads and mats that help children regain balance. The group was able to send over mats as well as hammocks and rubber spikey balls.

The therapy items allow children who have experienced violence to feel protected and regain sensory abilities without having to be physically touched. Right now Nasty Women is readying an order of heart-shaped wool pillows and more school supplies for the Ukrainian children who will be taking summer courses to make up for disrupted learning.

Being an "armchair warrior" has not only eased the workload for volunteers in Poland, Bloom said she and the other Nasty Women members now have a connection with a group of women and children halfway across the world.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can email Kathy Dewitt at kathleen.l.dewitt@gmail.com.

