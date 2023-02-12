VALPARAISO — Americans have experienced intense stressors in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, inflation and political division, in addition to everyday strains.

The American Institute of Stress reported 55% of Americans revealed being stressed out each day. This is 20% higher than the global average, officials say.

Though it's a common fact, some people may be unaware that stress can lead to serious heart problems, according to Northwest Medical Group cardiologist Dr. Andrew Putnam. Indicators of stress may include sweaty palms, an upset stomach or tension headaches.

Region residents are encouraged to attend Northwest Health's next HealthyU seminar led by Putnam from 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 22 in the Community Room at Northwest Health-Porter, located at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso.

"HealthyU is a new wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health Regional Manager Karen Keltner said. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families' questions and provide simple steps to improve your quality of life."

The seminar entitled "Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don't Underestimate Stress" will focus on the damage that unmanaged stress can have on someone's heart, and tips to keep stress from threatening health.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/stress-heart-health. A heart-healthy breakfast will be available to all attendees.

"Stress is one of those things where it's hard to study and conduct a clinical trial," said Putnam, who's been in practice for 4 years. "You can't give one patient a dose of stress and another patient a different dose. That'd be cruel."

Noticeable signs of stress include depression, eating more, exercising less and becoming anti-social, which can cause our bodies to release stress hormones, Putnam said.

"If stress is spilling over and causing life-threatening anxiety and depression, things like medication and therapy are often the right choice for many patients," he said.

Stressors may result in high blood pressure, diabetes, irregular heart rhythms and blockages. Putnam recommends people who have the ability to exercise do so, as it's shown to be a beneficial stress reliever. For those who can't or prefer not to exercise, he suggests meditation and breathing exercises.

"Laughter and having a social network of people you can depend on and vent to is a good way for stress to be alleviated," he said. "A good seven hours of uninterrupted sleep is another way to eliminate stress for a lot of people."

Putnam encourages people to discuss their stressors without feeling ashamed.

"Sometimes just having another conversation with a person can help you find out ways to better treat your stress," he said. "The important thing is to not let it fester or linger for a long time."