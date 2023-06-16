VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s Hilltop House has added a bookmobile to travel with its mobile food pantry. As parents wait in line for food packages, children can pick out books and movies for themselves.

The bookmobile "is not a lending library,” said assistant director Stayce Christ.

“We want them to build their own libraries at home and learn to love books,” Christ said. "The bookmobile consists of donated items organized by category for easy selection. Common donors are parents and teachers."

Recently, Bailly Middle School in Gary donated a large quantity to the bookmobile, director of development Morgan Nagy said.

“If there is an overload of books, we’ll let families come and they’ll get extra from us or we might even donate them to other people," she said.

Children are typically allowed to take five books and one DVD, Christ said, but the number of books per child might have to decrease to three so that there is enough for everyone that comes to the bookmobile.

“One of the things we’d really like to do going forward is have guest readers,” Christ said. “To read to the kids while their parents are in line for the food pantry.”

Hilltop House would also like book selection to include books to help parents read to their children.

“I know there’s some parents who might not feel confident to read with their kids,” Nagy said. “So we’d like to have books that help with that but also how to cope with their child’s emotions.”

The mobile food pantry serves 50 families, Christ said, and travels to Jamestown about once a month. The bookmobile and food pantry will also be in Valparaiso’s Popcorn Fest this September, Christ said. Dates haven’t yet been set for when the bookmobile will go out. Hilltop House partners with local churches, who will typically do food drives first, Christ said, to supply food for the mobile pantry.

The Hilltop House food pantry is open on Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. to take donations and pack up bags.

Donations are currently low, Christ said.

“Although we have a lot of wonderful donors, we’re seeing a downside to what we are getting,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, typically from noon to 6 p.m.

“You have to be a Valpo resident to use the facility, but we never turn anyone away hungry,” Christ said.

If people from outside the Valparaiso community come to the food pantry, they will receive food but also information about low-income food options in their own communities.

“I think it’s such a great addition to the community,” Nagy said. “I love how much we are able to help.”