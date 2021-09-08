Historic railway car being refurbished in Valpo

The previous owner purchased the car for $36,800 and rode it across the United States and Canada, including to conventions for private cars.

In 1991, he put Car 300 in a New Jersey warehouse, where it sat idle for 29 years before being shifted to Valparaiso. “He paid a lot of money to have this car stored,” Lalevee said.

The car was donated to the preservation society on Oct. 9, 2019. It arrived in Valparaiso in January.

“It took about three years of legwork, and a lot of persistence and patience,” to get the car, Lalevee said. Then the months of restoration began.

“Because of the 1955 restoration, it’s impossible to turn the car back to what it was in 1917. It’s not possible because they removed so much of the inside,” Lalevee said. It’s being restored to its condition in the early 1980s, when it was near the end of its career.

“When you spend 10, 11, 12 hours a day at least once a week getting to know the car, you get to know every little nook, cranny and curve,” Lalevee said.