VALPARAISO — After hearing from Valparaiso High School's head football coach Bill Marshall, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was feeling amped up.

"After listening to coach, I feel like running through a brick wall, getting back up and running through it again," Holcomb said.

The governor was at Valparaiso High on Tuesday afternoon to congratulate the school and its football team for its recent state championship. On Nov. 26, 2022, the Valparaiso Vikings won the IHSAA 5A Football State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, beating Whiteland Community High School 35-31.

"Thank you for making history," he said during an assembly of the school's seniors and football players. "Thank you for doing it the right way — sometimes it's the long way, sometimes it's the hard way, but you did it the right way. And this, what you achieved, this will live on forever."

Holcomb said he watched the game on TV and that it was "incredible to watch."

"That perseverance," he said, "the resolve, all that hard work, not cutting corners, not expecting something to be given to you, you were bringing it each and every day, and it just showed to every fan."

Holcomb praised the students but also the coaching staff, faculty and fans.

"It's hard to put into words just how grateful I am for everyone who's had an impact on these young men's lives," he said, "and what it's going to mean for the rest of their lives."

Alongside Holcomb was state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, and state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who authored and sponsored, respectively, a resolution congratulating the team for the accomplishment. House Concurrent Resolution 10 was approved by the Indiana House on Feb. 6 and by the Indiana Senate on Feb. 9. The text of the legislation includes a reference to one of the team's rallying cries, "This is for the north," which the team said after the win to celebrate the fact that this was the first victory by a public school north of Lafayette since 2005.

"It was for the north, but I will tell you, it shocked the south, too," Holcomb said. "It was heard around the world, and I just want to make sure you know people took note of what you accomplished because of the story, because it was against all odds."

The football team, sitting front and center of the school auditorium, gave rambunctious applause and cheers as the governor took the stage.

"As a program, we are extremely humbled by the recognition that we have received from our local government officials, especially Mayor Murphy's office," Marshall said, referring to Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, who was in attendance. "We are equally humbled today that (state) Rep. Soliday, state Sen. Charbonneau and Gov. Holcomb are here."

After speaking to the students, school officials took Holcomb to see some of the school's amenities, including its flight simulators used to teach students aviation, some virtual reality systems used to replicate real-world education and a biomedical sciences class where students were learning CPR.

Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall said the visit was "excellent."

"And it's more than just showing off the facilities," McCall said. "It's showing off our top-notch teachers who hone their craft and inspire the kids."

Education funding and Gary schools

While in Valparaiso, Holcomb also spoke to reporters about some education-related issues playing out in Indianapolis.

In January during his annual "State of the State" address, Holcomb urged state lawmakers to increase student tuition support at Indiana elementary, middle and high schools by $1.1 billion during the 2024-25 budget period. He said Tuesday that he "was very encouraged" by recent movement in the legislature on that front.

"To keep it in sports metaphors and analogy, we're not to halftime yet," he said. "There's a lot of session left, and it's a budget session. There's a lot of twists and turns. ... However, having said that, we came out of the gate strong."

Holcomb pointed out that House Republicans released their proposed budget last week, and it included "significant, historic" increased education funding. Those increases amounted to an additional $1.6 billion over two years. He said much of the budget overlaps with his priorities, but he cautioned that the legislative process is still playing out.

"I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch," he said. "It's not my first rodeo, so we have to stay mindful and pay attention to every second of the session, but I am confident that we're in a really good place."

When asked about how he believes the Legislature should resolve the state takeover of Gary Community School Corp. that has kept Gary's public schools under state management since 2017, Holcomb said he's watching the situation and wants to ensure that the financial issues that were resolved over the past five years aren't compromised.

"We'll continue to track it on a day-by-day basis," he said. "The most important thing to note from my perspective is, we've made significant progress, and I want to make sure anything we do that changes those relationships continues that path of progress and eventually we arrive where all parties are satisfied."

There are two proposals being considered in the Legislature to revert control to a local board. The first, which is outlined in two identical bills — House Bill 1491 and Senate Bill 436 authored by Democratic state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary — would create a locally elected, nonpartisan, seven-member board to govern Gary schools. The other, Senate Bill 327, backed by Republicans, would establish a seven-member Gary school board, five members of which would be appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education. The latter has been advanced by the Senate and is awaiting a House vote.

Holcomb declined to say whether he favored either of these two proposals.

