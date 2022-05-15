Home Team Valpo helps homeowners

VALPARAISO — Homeowner Jean Hickman spent 32 years as a nurse, helping relieve patients’ suffering. Saturday was her turn to be helped.

Home Team Valpo volunteers pulled weeds and spread mulch to help make her downtown yard more attractive to passersby and herself. Hickman hauled out jugs of white vinegar to use as herbicide and helped the volunteers as best she could.

Hickman has lived in her home for 43 years. It’s where she raised her kids. She enjoyed being a registered nurse and would still be working today if she could, she said. But multiple sclerosis put an end to her career.

For two years, Home Team Valpo has been helping homeowners like her so they can remain in their homes as long as possible.

Hickman, like the other homeowners helped Saturday, wants to be independent. “It’s been hard for me to ask for help,” she said. “I felt undeserving of asking people for their time and energy. Everyone has their own things and responsibilities.”

Porter County Democratic Party Chair Drew Wenger and Daniel Dunevant were the first two volunteers to show up at her home Saturday morning.

“It makes people like Daniel and Drew feel good,” Hickman said. “It’s a spiritual need. It helps uplift people to help other people.”

“They’ve got lovely souls and good hearts,” she said. “Those are the kind of people we need in the world.”

Wenger was glad to help. “We’re out here just doing good for our community,” he said. “Caring for my community is paramount.”

That benevolence doesn’t extend to all living things. “We’re anti-weed here,” Dunevant said, pulling fistfuls of the invasive plants from Hickman’s yard.

Aaron Ingram, vice chair of Home Team Valpo’s board of directors, toted wrought iron fence panels and pulled up a large tarp Hickman had spread on the ground to choke out weeds.

“I enjoy being on the board and working through the applications and the funding,” he said. Even better, though, is the action. “That’s the cool part, pulling up to a house and seeing people here and seeing people engaged. It says something about Valpo.”

Corporate sponsors help Home Team Valpo serve more clients. “We’re able to leverage that money,” Ingram said. “For what it costs to do one roof, we can do three or four.”

The agency holds cleanup days in the spring and fall to help homeowners get their homes spruced up, but not everything can be done in one day.

“We had a shed to paint, but with the rain, we’re not going to do that,” Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher said as she carefully brushed white paint onto a wooden garage door.

Lori Simon, Home Team Valpo’s executive director, assured homeowner Renate Tucker that other volunteers will be able to help. VALE School, for example, is glad to take students out to do that kind of community service. Other volunteers find it easier to help during the week instead of on a weekend.

Home Team Valpo began at about the same time as the pandemic. The agency is getting its sea legs.

“We’ve been doing a lot of bigger projects,” Simon said, including roofs, a septic system and even structural issues.

Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper alerted Hickman to Home Team Valpo. State law won’t allow township trustees to help with some problems, like leaky basements and bad roofs, he said, so agencies like Home Team Valpo are a blessing.

“We’re in growing pains right now. We’re in between small projects and really big projects,” Simon said.

Tucker was impressed with the help she got Saturday and last year. “They just show up and they jump right in, working right away,” she said. “They are so nice.”

