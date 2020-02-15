Hundreds take plunge into frigid waters for charity

VALPARAISO — Just what the doctor ordered for a frigid Saturday. Step outside into sub-freezing temperatures and dive into a pool of cold water.
For participants in the Valparaiso University Polar Plunge, that was the recipe for a successful benefit for Special Olympics Indiana.
Not counting sponsorships and other fundraisers, 201 plungers raised $44,205 for Special Olympians.
“It wasn’t too bad. It actually feels warm, but my feet are cold,” said Jessica Umfleet, of Hebron. She was among eight members of “Team Nick,” raising funds for Nick Bontempo, a neighbor and Special Olympian.
With team members ranging in age from 13 to 55, “that’s true friendship,” said Susan Bontempo, Nick’s mother. Her son plays basketball.
“Nick enjoys sports, and we’ve been looking for a place for him that fits,” Susan Bontempo said. “Every week Nick looks forward to basketball.”
Nick Bontempo is among 425 Special Olympians from Porter County and another 400 from Lake County joining the ranks of 18,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide who benefit from the Polar Plunge.
Through Special Olympics, children and adults with intellectual disabilities gain experiences in sports, health, education and leadership programs.
Valparaiso Assistant Police Chief Chuck Garber, aided by Valparaiso University students, organize the Polar Plunge. A 10-time plunger, Garber said Special Olympics develops leadership skills.
“They really show camaraderie and teamwork,” Garber said. “Even the winners run back to be with those who finished behind them.”
Garber added that Saturday’s plunge marked the first appearance of an entire football team. That included VU head coach Landon Fox, his staff and 65 players.
“One of the core values we teach is being grateful, and this is all about being grateful to do this and give back to the community,” Fox said.
Nate Sete, a 360-pound defensive tackle from Mishawaka, noted, “This is a really hard workout, so it should be good for us.”
Other VU organizations taking the plunge included Phi Sigma Kappa. Andy Li, 21, a mechanical engineering major from China, opted to join his fraternity brothers in the chilly dip. “It’s going to be freezing, but it’ll be fun,” Li said.
Paige Adkins and Alyssa Medina, both 20, represented Sigma Lambda Gamma. A social work major from Pierceton, Adkins said the event “is for a good cause, and since it’s related to social work, it’s tied to my major.”
Medina, an English major from Hobart, added, “We wanted to show support for our sorority. We want to do this. Now we’re a little scared with the cold, but we’re still excited.”
Some participants wore costumes. Will Medina, 25, a VU international relations major from Bullhead City, Arizona, and an Indiana National Guardsman, came dressed in military camouflage, from his helmet to athletic shorts.
Chris Helfen, from Highland, donned bright green swim trunks for his fifth plunge.
“It’s for a good cause and I appreciate the opportunity people with special needs have to play sports,” Helfen said.
The Special Olympics envoy for his church’s Knights of Columbus council, Helfen added, “I’ve seen these athletes get so excited. I’m happy I can help.”