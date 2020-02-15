Hundreds take plunge into frigid waters for charity

Valparaiso Assistant Police Chief Chuck Garber, aided by Valparaiso University students, organize the Polar Plunge. A 10-time plunger, Garber said Special Olympics develops leadership skills.

“They really show camaraderie and teamwork,” Garber said. “Even the winners run back to be with those who finished behind them.”

Garber added that Saturday’s plunge marked the first appearance of an entire football team. That included VU head coach Landon Fox, his staff and 65 players.

“One of the core values we teach is being grateful, and this is all about being grateful to do this and give back to the community,” Fox said.

Nate Sete, a 360-pound defensive tackle from Mishawaka, noted, “This is a really hard workout, so it should be good for us.”

Other VU organizations taking the plunge included Phi Sigma Kappa. Andy Li, 21, a mechanical engineering major from China, opted to join his fraternity brothers in the chilly dip. “It’s going to be freezing, but it’ll be fun,” Li said.

Paige Adkins and Alyssa Medina, both 20, represented Sigma Lambda Gamma. A social work major from Pierceton, Adkins said the event “is for a good cause, and since it’s related to social work, it’s tied to my major.”