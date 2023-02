VALPARAISO — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to make a visit to Valparaiso High School Tuesday to speak at a student assembly and congratulate the school for its recent state football championship, the school announced Friday morning.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, a Republican representing Valparaiso, is also scheduled to visit. Soliday plans to present a House resolution officially congratulating the Valparaiso Vikings for their football victory.

On Nov. 26, Valparaiso won the IHSAA 5A football state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, beating Whiteland Community High School 35-31.

"We’re thrilled and feel so honored that Rep. Soliday, a 1963 VHS graduate, would coordinate this House Resolution honoring our football program's accomplishments this season," said VHS Principal Veronica Tobon.

"It means so much for Gov. Holcomb to make the time to visit VHS, and we want to make the most of this opportunity for our students to see and hear from some of their elected leaders here in Indiana," Tobon said.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso in Class 5A state championship football game The Vikings met Whiteland at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark is pushed out of bounds by Whiteland's Kayden Milligan at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tripped up on a carry at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the end zone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark plows through for a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis runs for extra yardage at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Cameron Danzy tackles Whiteland's Nyrius Moore-Smith at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Peyton Emberton is grabbed by Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Julian Stokes is pulled down by Whiteland's Brady Stanifer at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the endzone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to push off Whiteland's Jakarrey Oliver at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to escape the clutches of Whiteland's Mason Darlington at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Andrian Kolleigbo can't stop Valparaiso's Justin Clark from scoring a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to stay inbound as he runs at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis and Justin Clark celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Rocco Micciche scores what turned out to be the winning touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. 