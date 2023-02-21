The Indiana House is on board with a plan to allow Valparaiso to develop the area around its commuter bus station using a tool that's already spurring transit-oriented development along the South Shore commuter rail line in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

State representatives voted 90-3 Tuesday to send House Bill 1046 to the Senate for a decision in coming weeks on advancing it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The measure authorizes the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) to establish an additional Transit Development District (TDD) centered on Valparaiso's bus station at 260 Brown St.

Specifically, the RDA would be permitted to sell bonds to speed construction of TDD property improvements, subject to local planning and zoning ordinances, in a designated area within a half-mile of the bus station.

The borrowed funds then would be paid back using the captured growth of state income and local property tax revenues in the TDD.

TDDs previously established by the RDA in Michigan City and elsewhere along the South Shore Line already are attracting transit-oriented development as intended by the 2017 TDD statute.

Supporters of the proposal said Valparaiso likewise could benefit from a TDD, since the area around the bus station currently is underdeveloped with a lot of abandoned properties but poised to grow following the opening of the nearby Journeyman Distillery.

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, also permits entities overseeing the redevelopment of four former military bases in Indiana to apply for Community Crossings matching grants to repair or rebuild roads and bridges overseen by the base reuse authority.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree