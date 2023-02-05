VALPARAISO — More than 2,000 curious guests filled the Porter County Expo Center eager to find unique classic items Saturday afternoon at the second Indiana Vintage Fest.

“I’m really happy with the turnout and the traffic of people,” said Susan Guinnane, owner of Offbeat Thrift & Vintage. “This is only the second event I’ve done in Indiana and it’s great.”

Guinnane opened her business in Aurora, Illinois, in 2019, although the COVID-19 outbreak wasn’t the greatest timing to open a shop. Her current goal is to reopen a storefront this spring.

“I mostly collect women’s clothing from the ’80s and ’90s,” she said. “I like classic staples that can kind of work their way into a modern wardrobe easily.”

More than 80 vendors from Northwest Indiana and surrounding states set up shop, hoping to sell their most-prized possessions. Vendors put forth an ample amount of time to curate items and provide a service to customers who appreciate vintage items, organizer Bo Thorgren said.

Thorgren and his friends John Grcich and Keith Jobbe hosted the first Indiana Vintage Fest last August. The trio found their passion for thrifting during middle and high school. Once they collected enough items, they began selling at events hosted by stores that sponsored the Illinois Vintage Fests.

Attending multiple vintage fests sparked interest for Thorgren and his friends to host their own event. After forming connections with various vendors, Thorgren trusted that those vendors would come out to Valparaiso, just as they do in Illinois.

“The main hype around it all is the love for stuff from the ’80s and ’90s,” said Thorgren, who wasn't born until 2002. “Meeting other people with the same interests is such a cool experience.”

Stan Johnson traveled more than two hours to spend his day buying blank crewnecks, T-shirts and windbreakers to resell at his store, Stan’s Vintage. Many people came solely to resell items; others made purchases for themselves.

Austin Marbaugh enjoys buying, selling and trading vintage clothes. Throughout the day, he bought pieces for himself and his family. Some of the items he purchased were Scooby-Doo overalls, a Scooby-Doo puffer jacket, a Home Depot NASCAR jacket and some pieces from the designer brand Supreme.

“From a buyer's perspective, I buy what I like and what I think other people would like too,” he said. “I don’t know a whole lot about vintage, but I’ve learned quite a bit today.”

Some attendees spent hours browsing through booths in the 15,000-square-foot building, with food and beverages provided by the Expo Center, Fluid Coffee Shop and Suzie’s Café & Catering.

Allyce Eberte established Bad Fish Goods after learning how to make pottery and forming a collection of vintage clothing, household items and records.

“This is my first event and today has gone pretty well," she said. "I’ve done way better than I thought I would.”

Other vendors said they had success with the steady flow of customers. Indiana Vintage Fest will return to the Expo Center on Aug. 19 and use more building space.

“This is my part-time thing, but I have a passion for thrifting and sustainability,” said Olivia Velazquez, owner of Low Waste Liv. “I just like to go to these events to get more exposure and meet new vendors.”