Indiana VNTG Fest to return to Valpo

VALPARAISO — Indiana VNTG Fest will return to Valparaiso this year.

More than 85 vendors will participate in the vintage clothing market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E Division Road in Valparaiso.

They will sell vintage clothing, collectibles, sneakers, home goods and other wares. Vendors include Fluid Coffee from Valparaiso, Michigan City and Crown Point.

"This will take place at the Porter County Expo Center in the west wing, which includes two full cash bars, a live DJ, door prizes and more," organizer Bo Thorgren said. "This is the perfect market for younger people looking to find trendy vintage clothing items, as well as older folks who can find a large variety of old-school goods here."

Illinois Vintage Fest helped stage the first Indiana VNTG Fest at Sunset Hill County Farm Park just north of Valparaiso earlier this year.

"With the experience and expertise Shayne has provided us with as he has successfully run 100+ of these markets, we are super excited to be back again at the beginning of the year and can’t wait to see everyone show out," Thorgren said. "If you were at our first-ever event at Sunset Hill in August, you know you don’t want to miss out on this one.

Tickets are $5 per person or $10 for families. They can be purchased at the door or at cashdrop.biz.

For more information, find Indiana VNTG Fest on Facebook or Instagram.

