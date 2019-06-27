VALPARAISO — The intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Calumet Avenue reopened Thursday after several days of work on a water main project.
The intersection has been closed since Tuesday to accommodate the city's replacement of a water main along Glendale.
“It's very well-traveled road so we fully understand it's a big hassle,” said City Engineer Adam McAlpine. “It should be fully reopen unless we run into some delays or the crews find anything unexpected or weather comes that doesn't allow them to get their work done."
Initially, McAlpine anticipated the work to end Friday, but the intersection reopened Thursday afternoon in time for rush hour traffic.
The work started earlier this month, shutting the portion of Glendale Boulevard between Roosevelt Road and Calumet Avenue down to one lane for most of last week.
It's part of the city's plan to replace aging infrastructure. That plan, established in 2017, outlines key projects to be tackled by 2021.
The intersection of Silhavy Road and LaPorte Avenue reopened Wednesday, and work there will now focus on the construction of a roundabout.
During that construction, traffic will be shifted to the north side of LaPorte along temporary pavement that will be poured. Construction will focus on the south lanes of the roundabout. Along Silhavy north of LaPorte, traffic will shift to the west lanes while the east side is reconstructed. South of LaPorte, traffic will be shifted to the east side while the west side is reconstructed.
McAlpine said this is one of the larger phases of the project.
The roundabout will have two lanes and four legs flowing into it, which the city says will flow the traffic of 35,000 cars each day more efficiently.
This $5.7 million project is being funded through federal and state dollars, with the local 20% match coming from the city redevelopment commission's bond fund. INDOT will reimburse the city $3.9 million of the cost.