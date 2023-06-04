VALPARAISO — Ten years since the miraculous rescue of Nathan Woessner, 6, at Mount Baldy, scientists have learned a lot about the geology there.

Indiana University professor Erin Argyilan was there that day, studying the dune, and witnessed the rescue efforts.

Woessner fell into a hole that we now know was created by a decayed tree. Rescuers worked frantically to excavate the hole, even bringing in heavy equipment to move sand faster.

It took hours for rescuers to reach Woessner, buried 11 feet under the surface of the dune, and he was in bad shape. He’s fully recovered.

“But there's so, so much more to the story,” Argyilan told the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meeting last week. “It was miraculous, the first responders never ever gave up.

“But there were also so many things that I saw by being there that day that also came together to make this possible and to make understanding why this happened possible.”

The first was having a geologist, Argyilan, at the scene, noticing that the family was digging frantically and going to them to see what happened.

“My mind could not compute that. There never should be an open void,” she said.

Having a literature major for an intern also was critical in solving the mystery.

There wasn’t anything in the scientific literature Argyilan searched that would explain the phenomenon. However, a book by Ken Kesey, “Sometimes a Great Notion,” provided a vital clue. The book is set in Florence, Oregon, where a similar type of dune movement is happening, burying trees in the path.

“Basically, the young boy falls into a hole. He's cold and he's scared. They can't find him. And it turns out that the characters say he fell into a double stovepipe. And what that was, was when the dunes moved around trees,” Argyilan said. The dune buried the trees and they eventually rotted out, leaving the hollows.

Just like what happened July 12, 2013, on Mount Baldy.

“I was out there that day because I realized the shape of the dune was changing,” Argyilan said. Typically, young dunes are horseshoe-shaped. Vegetation anchors the edges of the dune while blowing wind pushes the middle of the dune away. Mount Baldy, however, is flattening out. “It’s not as tall as it used to be.”

Understanding Mount Baldy fully requires a lesson in geology. For one thing, the dune isn’t “the” dune. “It’s a dune on top of a dune.”

Until Woessner’s accident, that wasn’t fully understood.

The older, bottom dune is about 3,500 years old. LIDAR scans show the older dune capped by a layer that holds it in place. So does the vegetation that grew on it as it stabilized.

The younger dune is placed there because the pier at Washington Park, built about 150 years ago, has interrupted the flow of sand along the southern edge of Lake Michigan. It’s what makes Mount Baldy bald, unlike most of the dunes in Northwest Indiana.

Hoosier Slide, once the tallest dune in Northwest Indiana, was adjacent to Mount Baldy. It was a popular tourist attraction until it was mined for Ball Corp. jars, giving them a unique blue tint. NIPSCO’s Michigan City Generating Station sits on that site. Were it not removed to make glass jars, Hoosier Slide would experience phenomena similar to Mount Baldy, Argyilan said.

When the National Park Service designated Mount Baldy as “impaired” in 2011, efforts began to try to stabilize the dune. Marram plugs were planted, fences and similar wind blocks were put in place and more.

Argyilan showed an old photo with a water tower in the background. “We don’t understand how this is changing in three dimensions,” she said.

As a result of Woessner’s accident, scientists know more about how oak trees decay and create the holes in the sand. The trunk leaves a tall, vertical shaft when it decays. The holes don’t open for long before sand fills them in. Woessner just was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The decayed material feels like mulch, Argyilan said.

As the dune marches to the south, trees buried 20 years or so are emerging.

Using a variety of data, Argyilan can determine the biggest risk areas for unstable ground on Mount Baldy.

That’s not the only area where this could happen, though. “I’m getting awfully worried about Porter Beach right now,” she said.