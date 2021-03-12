Journeyman Distillery plans on fast track in Valpo

VALPARAISO — Plans for Journeyman Distillery’s location here are still being drafted, but the Plan Commission got a sneak peek at concepts this week and fast-tracked rezoning for the project so it can be forwarded to the City Council.

The distillery is being developed at the site of the former ANCO windshield wiper plant on Campbell Street, where Brown Street ends. The property is currently zoned for heavy industry but would be rezoned as a planned unit development.

“This is a repurposing of a shuttered factory that has been shuttered for 30-35 years or more,” said attorney Todd Leeth, representing ANCO Revitalization LLC. Bill Welter is the principal behind Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan, and the one in Valparaiso.

The building will include a demonstration kitchen, brewery, distillery, cigar bar and other areas.

“There’s a lot to this, and a lot more detail needs to be brought to the forefront. We’re only partway through designing,” Leeth said.

The developer is working with Valparaiso officials on a variety of fronts. The property is being purchased from the city’s Redevelopment Commission, which is eager to see the project completed.