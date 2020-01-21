VALPARAISO — Martin Luther King Jr.’s work isn’t done yet, Princeton University professor Imani Perry told Valparaiso University students, faculty and community members Monday at VU’s 31st annual celebration of King’s life and legacy.
“The work of the freedom movement in unfinished,” Perry said.
The current political climate is evidence of that.
“We have children stolen and imprisoned at the border. I sometimes think we wake up every morning knowing there are infants in cages at the border, and we go about our days. This is a deep moral deficit in that orientation in the world,” Perry said.
“In juvenile facilities, where there are children whose lives are being destroyed, 2 million people are locked in cages — and I say that very explicitly. Cages. Millions of cages,” she said.
Divisiveness also is balanced on the fulcrum of wealth inequality.
“In the exact same city, you can look down from a multimillion-dollar penthouse onto people living on the street,” Perry said.
Before his work in Memphis, Tennessee, on behalf of striking sanitation workers, King spent time in Chicago.
“The civil rights issue was not a regional one,” Perry said.
Racially restrictive covenants restricted where African Americans, who flocked to Chicago during the Great Migration in the early 1900s, could live. The covenants are no longer in place, having been ruled unconstitutional, but the effects remain.
“Chicago is an intensely segregated place,” Perry said.
King said southerners could learn a few things about discrimination from white counterparts in the Chicago area, Perry noted.
She cautioned that Americans should dig deeper into history to truly understand past events and their ramifications today. Often, nuances and marginalized populations are overlooked.
“It’s undeniable that we’ve experienced the Disneyification of Dr. Martin Luther King,” she said.
Perry, Hughes-Rogers professor of African American studies at Princeton, said it’s important to study history more carefully to avoid excluding elements of U.S. and world history that have been ignored.
In studying the 1963 march on Washington, she said, “there’s a reason you don’t hear any of the women speak in the footage.”
Achieving King’s dream of equality for all people takes long-term commitment, Perry said.
King was assassinated April 4, 1968, the day after he preached his famous “mountaintop” sermon in Memphis. He spoke of the “beloved community,” a vision of equality that he wouldn’t see come true. It still hasn’t been achieved, Perry said.
“Sometimes it’s hard to move some of us who are old and grizzly,” she said, but a person’s vision shouldn’t be constrained by everyday limitations. Rather, “it becomes a foundation of your ethical commitments,” she said. “You become an agent of that vision.”
“We have to realize this is slow work,” she added.
People tend to think of transformation as a series of heroic tales, rather than the slow plodding of regular human beings. But don’t underestimate the power of small actions, Perry said.
“We are encouraged to pursue the spectacle, but freedom is pursued in the most intimate of moments over time,” she said.
Perry is consistently inspired by millennials and members of Generation Z wanting to work toward change, she said.
She urges them to identify a cause, find an organization devoted to it and commit to that cause for the long haul — 10, 20 or 30 years.
It’s easy to be discouraged, but Perry urged Americans to be hopeful.
“Hope is not an organic feeling for me at this moment,” she said. “I don’t just feel it, I create it, and we all have to do that.”
Looking out at the audience, VU President Mark Heckler said, “I see a sea of young people who are seeking more than a job and a paycheck.”
He is inspired by that commitment to service, he said.
“Find the courage to follow in Dr. King’s footsteps,” Heckler said. “This is our time.”