Parker Stacy is only 10 days old, but he’s already making his parents’ lives more adventurous.
His mother, Sabrina Stacy, 30, gave birth to him on the morning of July 30 in the front passenger side of her van. Sabrina's husband, Nathan Stacy, 33, was hurriedly driving to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso from their home in Knox before he had to pull over to help his wife.
Sabrina Stacy said she was experiencing contractions eight minutes apart the night before giving birth to Parker, but her doctor advised her to wait until contractions were five minutes apart before going to the hospital. The next morning, Sabrina’s contractions were about five-and-a-half minutes apart but “really intense,” so she, her husband and their children left for the hospital.
“Once we got loaded in the van my contractions went straight from five-and-a-half minutes to two-and-a-half minutes,” Sabrina Stacy said.
Nathan Stacy has two daughters Taylor, 9, and Brianna, 4, from previous relationships. He and his wife Sabrina together have two children, Madalynn, 2, and newborn Parker.
Sabrina said her water broke in the van. Taylor, Brianna and Madalynn were sitting in the backseat during the ride to the hospital.
Nathan and Sabrina said their commute to Porter Regional Hospital from their home in Knox normally takes 35 to 45 minutes, but Nathan sped to get there as quickly as possible when Sabrina was in labor.
"I was running different scenarios in my head on what would happen if police pulled me over," Nathan said.
Nathan had been driving for about 20 minutes when Sabrina told him to pull over. At that point, Parker’s head and shoulders were already out. They were five minutes from the hospital.
“I was pretty calm when she said pull over. I just had to get my ducks in a row and I called 911 as I was getting out of the car.”
By the time Nathan pulled over on the shoulder of Ind. 49 near Vale Park Road, called 911 and ran to the other side of the van to help Sabrina, Parker was already out and in his mother’s arms.
“I had put my feet on the dashboard and it was just one push from when his head and shoulders were out, and then one more push – two pushes total,” Sabrina said.
Nathan said he was surprised that Sabrina never made any noise while in active labor.
“I didn’t want to scare the girls, but I didn’t feel any pain. I’m guessing it was adrenaline,” Sabrina said.
With the 911 operator on the other line guiding him, Nathan checked to ensure Parker’s airway was clear, then wrapped his newborn son in a sweater before laying him on Sabrina’s chest.
The Valparaiso Fire Department was dispatched at 9:10 a.m. Paramedics arrived to assist a few minutes after the delivery.
Paramedics cut the umbilical cord and conducted routine newborn and maternal care before transporting the Stacys to Porter Regional Hospital.
The first responders who helped the parents include Wayne Swart and Eric Berg.
Sabrina said Swart was pleasantly surprised to learn that new newborn’s name is Parker, coincidentally the name of one of Swart’s sons.
“He told me, ‘You picked a good one,’” she said.
After spending a couple of days in the hospital, Sabrina and Parker were discharged with a good bill of health. Other than mild jaundice, Parker’s blood tests were normal.
Parker was born on his due date, which also makes him unique because Sabrina's doctor informed her that only about 5 percent of babies are born on their due date.
“Everything about his birth was uncommon, but he knew what he wanted to do,” Sabrina said.
Sabrina and Nathan said they do not plan on having any more children.
Parker was 18.9 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth.