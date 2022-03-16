Lawsuit demands parents have final say on student masking

HAMMOND — Five Valparaiso families are challenging their public school district’s authority to mandate that students wear face masks.

James R. Jepsen, Nicole Baker, Russell Schaade, Michael Tallitsch and Michael Bonaventura are demanding a judge ban pandemic-driven mandates requiring Valparaiso Community School students wear masks.

The suit was filed Feb. 11 in Porter Superior Court — only days before Valparaiso and other Northwest Indiana schools publicly shifted to mask-optional policies for the remaining of the 2021-2022 school year.

However, reports of a new surge in a so-called “stealth” subvariant of COVID-19 in China and Europe are raising fears of a new wave of illnesses and debates of what measures be used to combat it.

The parents who filed the civil rights suit represent 10 children who attend Northview, Memorial, Central and Cooks Corner elementary schools, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin middle schools and Valparaiso High School.

The suit alleges Valparaiso’s blanket regulation requiring face masks, student quarantines and contact tracing — put in place when students returned to school in 2020 — are “arbitrary, irrational and unscientific” and “serve no legitimate government purpose."

It asserts parents are best suited to decide whether their children should wear face masks and school officials cannot send children home if they refuse to wear them.

Lawyers for the Valparaiso school district asked the U.S. District Court in Hammond to take over the case this week on grounds a federal judge is better situated to rule on the constitutionality of school masking policies.

This comes as seven other families have filed a similarly worded suit against the Lake Central School Corp., which oversees public schools in the towns of Dyer, St. John and Schererville.

No judge has yet to rule on either case.

