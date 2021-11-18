Legacy Walk bricks build future for Valpo schools

The personalized bricks range from $200 for a 4 x 4-inch brick to $5,000 for a 16 x 16-inch brick. The Viking logo can be added for free. With larger bricks, a business or organization can be added for free.

Guidelines prohibit obscenities, profanities, derogatory messages and political messages.

But some cryptic, inspirational and humorous messages were allowed in the first round of bricks, including, “Win this one for the Krusty Krab!” and “#BELIKEKEEGAN” and “NERDFEST 87-91.”

“There’s got to be some inside stories,” Phelps said. “We had a lot of creativity.”

Lillie Ricker, a junior at VHS, laid beside the brick honoring her and her brother, a 2018 graduate, so her parents could photograph her. Lillie and her brother, Andrew, have been avid participants in the school’s improv group.

Knauff said the project began about a year ago and took hundreds of hours to bring to fruition. “It was a big effort,” she said.

“It was important that we get a good company so the bricks will last a long time,” Knauff said. A glossy coating over the laser engraving is included to make the message last for years to come.

