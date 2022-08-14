'Little Eagle that Could' back in the wild after rehab

VALPARAISO — A bald eagle chick that fell out of its nest in late June was returned to his natural home after a three-week stay at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso.

The bald eagle ND17, affectionately known as The Little Eagle that Could, Itty or Tiny, spent 21 days of rehabilitation at Humane Indiana Wildlife before being released to its nest at the Notre Dame Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility, or ND Leef, near St. Patrick's County Park in South Bend. The release occurred July 20 after ND17's health and behavior had improved enough for release.

He weighed over 6.5 pounds at the time of release and was able to fly without any issues, according to Humane Indiana Wildlife. Within a half-minute after the release, he joined his siblings — one of whom "happily greeted him and flew with him" — and his parents, returning to the ND Leef nest that had been his home before June 30, when St. Patrick's County Park staff had found him after he had fallen from his nest.

ND17 had weighed under 6 pounds when he arrived at Humane Indiana Wildlife. He was under three months old and malnourished, not having been fed regularly enough by his parents to maintain good body composition. He wasn't spending time balancing in trees or learning to fly but was spending more time on the ground.

Humane Indiana Wildlife's actions included blood work, tests for illnesses and x-rays, all of which returned negative for fractures, abnormalities or infections. The goals became helping ND17 rehydrate, returning him to a healthy weight and giving him the space to fly and perch in the facility's outdoor flight enclosures.

"He needed some assistance and support," said Humane Indiana Wildlife director Nicole Harmon. "It was a privilege to be able to provide him a helping hand in getting better."

For more information, or to donate to Humane Indiana Wildlife's mission, visit humaneindiana.org and click on "wildlife."