VALPARAISO — Understanding local environmental impacts can be tricky, but knowing how to help can be even harder. Fortunately, local experts are available to explain how to best serve local ecosystems.

Saturday’s Living with Lakes event offered a series of ecological seminars and demonstrations to help citizens understand how knowledge and small actions can be beneficial in combating local environmental issues.

Held at Rogers-Lakewood Park, Dr. Indra Frank of the Hoosier Environmental Council kicked off the morning with a presentation on wetland-related legislation from this year’s legislative session.

A notable bill, House Bill 1515, “would have given property owners a break on their property taxes for preserving wetlands,” Frank said. “For example, if you owned a couple of acres and part of that was wetlands, you could pay a lower property tax rate on that part of your property as long as you preserved that wetland.”

However, HB 1515 failed to pass through the state House and Senate, but Frank hopes to introduce the bill again in the next legislative session. Frank also stressed the importance of knowing local legislators and bringing local issues to them. Legislators can be found at iga.in.gov through the District Information tab.

The seminars continued with Elizabeth Gingrich, a global governance professor from Valparaiso University, who spoke about climate change in a broader sense. “I teach primarily Gen Zers and they say to me that climate change is the most important issue driving them forward,” Gingrich said. “So I’m here to give you some options as to what you can do to address the big picture.”

Gingrich suggested small behavioral changes, such as eating less meat, replacing single-use plastic containers with reusable items, and switching to electric vehicles. Gingrich also mentioned that, comparatively, Indiana is progressive with regards to renewable energy.

Phase one of a 13,000 acre solar project is in progress on the southern tip of Bass lake, Gingrich said. “This is a partnership between Indiana and Israel, Dorrell Renewables. This is a billion dollar project.”

The solar array would be the largest in the world to date, said Gingrich, the acreage spread between Starke and Pulaski counties.

As the seminars moved into the afternoon, Nathanael Pilla of the Midwest Biological Survey did an overview on wetland ecology as well as a demonstration on aquatic plants in adjacent Spectacle Lake. Pilla stated that the lack of ecological literacy has consequences to how local environments are treated. “The language we use is important in how we understand the world,” Pilla said.

To a similar tune, entomologist Kristi Bugajski presented on the importance of insects, emphasizing their role as environmental indicators. Bugajski explained that, during a class assignment for her students, families of insects were becoming increasingly difficult to find.

As a result, Bugajski said, the list of families for this collection assignment had to be scaled back. Bugajski offered practical solutions such as planting native plants, disposing of hazardous waste properly and supporting local, regional and national policies that improve insect habitat.

The afternoon wrapped up with a presentation from Scott Palla of Pheasants Forever, the focus being pollinator-friendly gardens of native plants. Information packets were distributed to visitors and included a native seed mix specifically curated for northwest Indiana.

Exhibitors from Save the Dunes, the Shirley-Heinze Land Trust, the Izaak Walton League of Porter County and the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County were also present. Living with Lakes was hosted and made possible by the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group.