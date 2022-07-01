Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Craig called Monroe County 911 asking for help. Searchers from the DNR and the Monroe Fire Protection District then set out on foot, all-terrain vehicle and boat hoping to find the couple, the DNR said.

According to the DNR, Craig was located Thursday night near the area of Grubb Ridge Trail, but his wife, Daugherty, was still missing.

The pair had separated when Daugherty became too exhausted to walk and Craig left her to find help, the DNR said.

Ultimately, the search for Daugherty was suspended overnight due to steep terrain and other hazards in the area.

Rescuers, including U.S. Forest Service personnel, began searching again at sunrise Friday and Daugherty was located at 9 a.m., according to the DNR.

The DNR said both hikers were checked out by emergency medical personnel and released.

The Deam Wilderness comprises 12,953 acres of the Hoosier National Forest and features 36 miles of trails for hiking, backpacking, and horse riding near Monroe Lake southeast of Bloomington.

