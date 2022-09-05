Malden parade unites community

MALDEN — The annual Labor Day Parade is growing more popular in this tiny, unincorporated town south of Valparaiso.

The team of horses this year drew applause, as did the woman cleaning up after them.

Wayne Herlitz helped with the float for New Hope Church, which stands along the parade route. It took a couple of years to set up. “Over the years, I just keep adding to it,” he said.

He noted that the parade added not only the team of horses this year but also more spectators. They lined up along Ind. 49 and along County Road 400 South to enjoy the parade.

Herlitz’s father-in-law helped found Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, so it’s only natural that Herlitz’s church helps the fire department raise money on Labor Day. The church hosts a community lunch every year at Morgan Township School. The freewill donation raises more than $1,000, usually, for the fire department.

“It brings the community together,” Herlitz said, to gather for Labor Day festivities.

Larry Bucher and his wife, Sherry, live in Morgan Township now. She noticed more floats this year, which pleased her. “We moved here from New York City, and we think this Malden Labor Day Parade is better than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” he said.

Susan Spurr and her daughters Ashley Elliott and Amanda Susdorf enjoyed the parade. Attending it is a family tradition. “We look forward to this every year,” Spurr said.

“The kids love it since there’s such a variety,” Susdorf said. The candy is a big hit with kids, too.

“The horses stole the show,” Elliott said. “The kids were mesmerized by them.” The woman shoveling horse manure from the road earned respect and applause. “It’s a really crappy job, but she was great,” Elliott said.

Keen and Cheryl Watson, of Morgan Township, appreciate “the community spirit, sitting next to people and getting to know them,” she said. “It’s just neat. It’s a fabulous parade.”

“I enjoy the cars and the farm tractors,” he said. There was one other attraction for him. “I’ve got grandkids in the parade,” he said. “Our grandson tries to hit us with the candy. He got one that hit me right in the gut.”