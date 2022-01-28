 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical office project planned for Valparaiso's Glendale Boulevard is 'dead'

  Updated
STOCK - Valparaiso City Hall

A medical office building planned for 1425 Glendale Boulevard that was slated to open in 2018, is now "dead" after years of stalled construction.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

VALPARAISO — A medical office building planned for 1425 Glendale Blvd. that was slated to open in 2018 is now "dead" after years of stalled construction, attorney with the Building Department Alfredo Estrada said. 

The project, original pitched as a 45,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently about 65% complete. Estrada said there is currently a foreclosure action being taken against the property because of unpaid liens. 

The city had the legal right to demolish the unfinished building, but negotiated a settlement with the owner on some "promises he was going to make to complete the project" and did not complete the demolition, Estrada said. The owner has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and there has been no activity on the project since the middle of December.

“It’s unsightly, it’s a blight, it’s vacant and it’s unfinished," Estrada said. "In my opinion that’s a dead project unless an influx of money comes through."

The owner is currently looking for a buyer, but has run into barriers because of a deed restriction on the property, blocking the tenants from having direct medical involvement without permission from the nearby Northwest Health. 

During a Friday meeting, Estrada recommended the Valparaiso Board of Works hold an executive session to discuss their litigation options. 

"It is about finishing it," Estrada said. “Regardless of what issues they have, they need to bring the property up to code.”

