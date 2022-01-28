Medical office project planned for Valparaiso's Glendale Boulevard is 'dead'

VALPARAISO — A medical office building planned for 1425 Glendale Blvd. that was slated to open in 2018 is now "dead" after years of stalled construction, attorney with the Building Department Alfredo Estrada said.
The project, original pitched as a 45,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently about 65% complete. Estrada said there is currently a foreclosure action being taken against the property because of unpaid liens.
The city had the legal right to demolish the unfinished building, but negotiated a settlement with the owner on some "promises he was going to make to complete the project" and did not complete the demolition, Estrada said. The owner has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and there has been no activity on the project since the middle of December.
“It’s unsightly, it’s a blight, it’s vacant and it’s unfinished," Estrada said. "In my opinion that’s a dead project unless an influx of money comes through."
The owner is currently looking for a buyer, but has run into barriers because of a deed restriction on the property, blocking the tenants from having direct medical involvement without permission from the nearby Northwest Health.
Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab 1
Ivy Tech chancellor Aco Sikoski gives opening remarks at the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab on Monday morning. Ivy Tech has been raising funds for the lab for the past four years.
The president of the Women in Cybersecurity Chapter at Ivy Tech's Valparaiso campus, Eileen Peden, points to a threat map in one of the classrooms at the Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Rami Salahieh speaks about cyber security at the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
The classroom is shown for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Susan Green gives comments during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan comments during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Cybersecurity Program Chair at Valparaiso Rami Salahieh speaks about the new lab at Monday's ribbon-cutting. Salahieh said Ivy Tech Valparaiso's cybersecurity program started about six years ago.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan speaks during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Chetrice Mosley Romero comments during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Rami Salahieh points to a threat map in one of the classrooms at the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Daniel Aschheim speaks prior to the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Eileen Peden cuts the ribbon for Ivy Tech's new cybersecurity lab in Valparaiso. The lab was funded entirely by donations. The lab will use software called Cyber Range, provided by Cyberbit.
