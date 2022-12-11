Memorial Opera House recaps 2022, predicts 2023

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House has had a busy year, and 2023 has lots of activity planned.

“It has been a very, very challenging year,” Executive Director Scot MacDonald told the Porter County Board of Commissioners. 2022 was the first full year of programming after the pandemic halted operations in 2020 and a portion of 2021.

In addition, the 1893 opera house was a lightning rod for controversy this year over distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds for renovation and expansion.

The opera house focuses heavily on theater and the arts to build the community and create a sense of belonging, MacDonald said.

“Just like other recreational facilities give the public places to go to relax their minds and bodies, the arts provide experiences that can only be captured on stage,” MacDonald said. “Seeing Mary Poppins take flight, or the barricades from 'Les Misérables' materialize out of thin air are especially enchanting moments that we can create right here.

“It is never lost on any of our staff that our building stands proudly as a place of inclusion, a home away from home for many, and a tribute to those that fought valiantly for freedoms many of us easily take for granted.”

The building went up at the behest of Civil War veterans to serve as a permanent memorial to those who served in any of the nation’s wars.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members, now joined by Sons of the American Revolution members, meet in an upstairs room at the opera house, but that might change. It’s getting difficult for older members to navigate the steep steps, MacDonald said. Other locations at the opera house or the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door might work, he said.

The LimeLights Youth Theatre partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana in Valparaiso to host classes in the club’s new facility on Evans Avenue. For “Frankenstein Slept Here,” 20 students were involved in all aspects of the show’s production. Three times that number were involved in summer performances.

MacDonald stressed that the opera house, unlike some other theaters, is clear from the beginning about any fees participants are expected to pay. Memorial Opera House Foundation can help families who can’t afford the fee, he said.

As of Dec. 1, yearly ticket sales for all events were $217,281, supplemented by generous grants and donations. In addition, the opera house has hosted free events, including the annual Memorial Day concert performed by the Valparaiso Community University Concert Band. Attendees were encouraged to bring nonperishable items for the Christian Food Pantry downtown.

In 2023, the theater plans to offer audio descriptive services for patrons with impaired vision so they can “see” the action through an audio feed. The theater plans to use Valparaiso High School speech and debate students to serve as docents.

The theater is also exploring “sensory-friendly” performances of all productions on the main stage. Those would keep house lights at a dim setting, rather than off, and would reduce the volume of sound effects and the severity of such lighting effects as strobes and flashes.

In addition, weighted blankets, earmuffs, sunglasses, fidget items and other sensory gear would be available in the box office for use in the theater.

