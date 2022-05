Missing woman with dementia found after Valparaiso search

VALPARAISO — A woman who has dementia was reunited with her family after she was reported missing Saturday morning.

The Valparaiso Police Department announced Michelle Waisanen, 51, had been located and thanked the public for their support and assistance Saturday afternoon. Police said the woman was safely returned to her family.

Around 9 a.m. Valparaiso police alerted the public of Waisanen's disappearance, stating that she also has down syndrome and is nonverbal. A photo and description were released, asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

Police said that between 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m., she had walked from her home in the 1000 block of Madison Street to attend an event at Valparaiso High School, but she never arrived.

