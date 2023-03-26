VALPARAISO — When he delivered his first State of the City address, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy had spent just 27 days in office. He discussed efforts to develop the former ANCO windshield wiper factory, his desire to increase the city's housing options and the possibility of creating a new youth sports field.

Three years later, projects like the Journeyman Distillery, the Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus and the Linc Apartment Complex are helping make Murphy's vision a reality.

"Just because the community is largely pleased with the city doesn’t mean we can’t make it even better," Murphy told attendees during the 2020 State of the City.

Though the Republican mayor announced he would not be seeking a second term, Murphy said he is not going to take his "foot of the gas" during his final year in office.

"We will continue full speed ahead to move our city forward in the new year as we have major projects happening all over Valparaiso," Murphy said in a statement announcing his decision.

Many of the upcoming projects are focused on reinvigorating the city's downtown area.

The 'heart and soul' of Valparaiso

A "new landmark" is coming to Valparaiso, Murphy told attendees during the 2023 State of the City.

Dubbed the "Grand Gardner Hotel," the project will reimagine the historic Gardner School which was built in 1899. Located at 354 W. Jefferson St., the building was most recently occupied by the Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club.

Urschel plans on turning the building into a 58-bed boutique hotel, complete with a meeting space and a 1920's-themed speakeasy lounge.

Just a few blocks away from the Gardner School, the city is moving forward with the Linc apartment complex. Planned for the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, the development will consist of three separate four-story buildings, housing a total of 121 units. The ground floor will be filled with retail space.

Though supply-chain issues and cost increases have delayed the $30 million project, construction is expected to begin later this spring.

Across from the Linc, there are plans to build the "Lincoln Highway Garage," a parking structure that will consist of about 364 spaces.

The goal of the garage is to accommodate downtown parking needs while creating spots for Linc residents. One hundred and twenty-one spaces will be reserved for Linc tenants; 79 others will be "flex" spots, meaning Linc residents will use the spots in the evenings, on weekends and during holidays. Hageman Group, the Linc developer, will pay for maintenance and upkeep of the reserved spots.

"The $15-million-dollar project will make our downtown an even more desirable place to live, work and shop," Murphy said during the 2023 State of the City. "The Linc and the Lincoln Highway Garage will complement the historic character of downtown Valparaiso — the heart and soul of our city."

The city is also working to expand Valparaiso's traditional downtown core.

The 'Elevate Valpo Downtown Vision Plan,' which was approved by the City Council in July, illustrates the kind of future development city leaders would like to see. Elevate Valpo highlights the area surrounding the former ANCO factory as a 'Barrel District.' According to the plan, the Journeyman Distillery "will spark a new area of investment."

"With a mix of commercial & residential uses, this zone will attract living accommodations tailored toward young adults, rich in nightlife," the Elevate Valpo plan states.

Murphy said a walking trail will connect the barrel district to both downtown and the Creekside area. The redevelopment of the ANCO factory will be completed in phases; Murphy said Journeyman's gradual opening will likely begin later this year.

Bringing Valpo's future outdoors

"Perhaps no bright spot is more exciting than the parks initiative we launched last year," Murphy said during the 2023 State of the City.

Announced in February of 2022, the "Valpo for all Generations" initiative includes upgrading and maintaining the city's existing "Legacy Parks," completing the new skate park at Fairgrounds Park, building an Adult Center for Enrichment and creating the Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus.

Valpo for all Generations grew out of the Parks Department's five-year master plan, which was released in 2021.

"This initiative embraces all ages — for this generation and those who come after us, advancing our long-time commitment to parks and to an extraordinary quality of life," Murphy said. "It embraces a trend we’re seeing nationwide, that the future is outdoors."

A key element of Valpo for all Generations is the 248-acre sports and recreation campus planned for the city's east side. The property will be Valparaiso's largest park and will include multipurpose turf fields, pickleball courts, bleachers, a concession building, an open-air pavilion and 50 acres of greenspace filled with nature trails.

The Parks Department unveiled a schematic design for the campus in October; construction will begin later this year.

Plans for a world-class skate park are also moving forward. Though the Parks Department is still fundraising for the two-phase project, construction is slated to begin this spring.

The skate park will be located in the northwest corner of Fairgrounds Park and will include a fish-shaped bowl. A covered mini ramp will likely be included in the second phase.

"We’re excited to foster these projects and relationships, moving the city forward while preserving its integrity and character," Murphy said. "2023 promises to be another monumental and positive year for the city."

