New plan hopes to 'Elevate' Valpo's downtown

VALPARAISO — The newly drafted "Elevate Valpo" plan hopes to provide a "playbook" for city stakeholders looking to improve the downtown.

Throughout the past 25 years, the city has produced a stack of studies and plans for the downtown. Elevate Valpo will synthesize past work and create "physical map" of "concrete improvements," that can be made, explained Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader.

Valparaiso partnered with Context Design and Land Design to produce the plan last summer. Throughout a two-day period in July, 13 focus group sessions were held engaging a total of about 50 stakeholders. Then in November, stakeholders were invited to an open house to review the main points that had come out of the summer sessions.

Shrader presented a first draft of the plan during Monday's City Council meeting, collecting feedback from the council and the public. The draft will also go before the Redevelopment Commission, likely within the next month. Shrader said she will continue to take comments on the plan, altering it accordingly before seeking approval from the council.

Stakeholders included downtown business owners, residents and property owners.

“We tried to get a good comprehensive slice of folks,” Shrader said. "Elevate Valpo is a guide for appropriate type and location for future development. It is not something that shows what is going to happen overnight."

Building on the city's current layout, the plan delineates "thematic districts" throughout the downtown; highlighting a business district along Jefferson Street, an arts district along Indiana Avenue, an entertainment district around Central Park, a barrel district where the new Journeyman Distillery will be and transitional districts connecting to surrounding residential areas on the east and west side.

The maps will help the city visualize what existing downtown plans "look like in reality," Shrader said.

The consultants' main recommendations for the city included: offering more entertainment targeting 18- to 25-year-olds, strengthening the connection between the downtown and Valparaiso University, increased housing options, improving walkability and wayfinding and triangulating parking.

The plan outlined a triangle of parking garages surrounding the downtown core. The recommendation would add two additional garages and would increase signage directing people to the Porter County garage, which the city rents.

Satisfying housing needs that span "the entire financial spectrum" will be key to keeping the downtown "vibrant," Fred Prazeau of Context Design said.

"Meeting the demands for downtown, urban residential may the be single most important thing that drives this plan for the next two decades," Brent Martin of Land Design said. "The continued evolution and depth and stability of Valparaiso's retail and culinary scene will hinge on the success of having a mass of people living in downtown."

