VALPARAISO — With a new mayor and clerk-treasurer and with four new councilmen, it remains to be seen whether that will mean new ways of doing things in Valparaiso.
Matt Murphy will leave his council position to move a few chairs down the dais to preside over council meetings as mayor, replacing four-term Mayor Jon Costas, who did not seek reelection this year. Also deciding to retire was Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Swihart, who, after 37 years in office, is being replaced by Holly Taylor.
“I am very excited about being elected clerk-treasurer,” Taylor, who has worked in the clerk-treasurer’s office for the past seven years, said. “I could not have done it without the support from Mayor Costas, and especially not without the support of my wonderful boss Sharon Swihart. She is not only my boss but my mentor and friend. I hope to make her proud for many years to come.
“Sharon has done everything so well, it will be business as usual here. She will be available if I have questions or if something should come up, but I feel pretty comfortable and we have a couple other ladies in the office who can help. We are a well-oiled machine. We all work well together and get everything done that needs to get done."
Of the seven council members, only two — Democrats Diana Reed and Bob Cotton — have served a full term in office, while Republican George Douglas, newly elected to an at-large seat, has been on the council only a few months as the representative of District 5. The other four — Republicans Evan Costas, Casey Schmidt, Jack Pupillo and Peter Anderson — all are looking forward to their first experience in elected office.
“We are all people who are excited about the opportunity to serve, and we care about the community,” Costas said.
Costas, elected at-large, said the strategic plans put together during his father’s 16 years as mayor have worked to improve the city, so one of the first things the new council will do is work with the new mayor over the next several months to develop a new strategic plan that incorporates things “everybody is passionate about.”
“It will take time, working with the whole council and the citizens because we need to make sure we are all on the same page,” he said. “It’s not about us, it’s about the city and our team and the future. We’ve got citizens who are very engaged in our government, and that’s helpful. The ideas will come out as we start to work together.”
Council experience
Douglas is considered a seasoned veteran of the council because of his past experience as an assistant city planner, economic development director and member of the redevelopment commission. He said the lack of experience among council members will have an impact the first few months.
“Experience matters, and we will have a new administration coming in with Matt, but he’s been on the council and been a part of the mayor’s team,” Douglas said. “A new council president will have to be selected.”
He said the council members have talked about some of the issues they will face, especially those of economic development, infrastructure and the need for more affordable housing. The council must let Murphy work with his team to develop strategies to deal with those and make recommendations, Douglas said.
Reed said the big change on the council is similar to what occurred four years ago, and she agreed there will be a learning curve for the newcomers. The last time, the council met with the administration’s team of department heads to get up to speed with who they are and what they do, and she predicted something similar will occur this time.
She said there have been a lot of conversations and studies on the city’s housing and the need to improve the neighborhoods by having a better balance of owner-occupied homes and fewer rentals. The city also needs to invest in bringing back the housing stock, she said.
“We are all going to have to work collectively,” Reed said. “We were elected to represent the people of the community and do what is best for the citizens. This is not about which party is in, but what we are doing to help the community. I think everybody’s heart is in the right direction, and we will continue to make Valparaiso a great place for everybody.”
Council processes
Cotton said the previous council changed the procedure for getting things on the meeting agenda for discussion. Instead of all council members being allowed to submit items for consideration, the council gave the mayor more power to decide them. To override the mayor’s choice to remove something, a councilman had to get support from at least two others. Cotton said he hopes this council goes back to the old way.
He also hopes the new mayor is fair and impartial in making appointments to committees and naming chairmen. He’s also concerned about more than a third of the city being in a tax increment financing district, which puts control of 20% of the budget in the hands of the appointed redevelopment commission rather than the council.
Schmidt praised Jon Costas for the way he looked ahead to develop his series of strategic plans and said the new council should form a team to do that once they get to know each other.
“I think we’ve got smart people who own their own businesses and have experience in things like that,” Schmidt said. “It will be a work in progress. I’m very surprised with the candidates and their passion for the city. There’s always going to be a learning curve, but everyone is looking forward to it. I’m excited about it, and we are all excited to come together. We have strong feelings for how Valpo has grown, and we just want to keep it going that route.”
Having younger people like Pupillo and Evan Costas on the council will provide new perspectives, Pupillo said. He’s reading the city’s downtown action plan and said it’s important to keep that up while reaching out to improve the neighborhoods as well, improving the infrastructure beginning with the worst areas.
“I’ve never been that stressed,” Pupillo said of the election night wait for results, “but I’m looking forward to this. I already spoke to kids at Cooks Corners School on what it’s like to be an elected official, so I’ve hit the ground running. We’ve got smart people on the team to keep us up to speed, and I’m really eager to learn from the people who have been doing this for a long time.”
Anderson could not be reached for comment.