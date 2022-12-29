New Valparaiso recycling schedule begins next week

VALPARAISO — The city has announced its recycling collection schedule for 2023, when pickup will be shifted from once a week to once every two weeks.

Recycling will still be hauled away in conjunction with trash collection, but the every-other-week schedule will begin the week of Jan. 1. The City Council adopted the change in September.

“We learned that most recycling bins were being set out at the curb far less than full for weekly pickups," said Steve Poulos, executive director of Valparaiso City Services. "By switching to every-other-week recycling collections, we are able to make our operations more efficient and keep our rates reasonable as compared to other communities in Northwest Indiana.”

The new schedule is available at tinyurl.com/Valpo2023.

Residents who need an additional recycling tote can acquire one at the monthly cost of $14.65 a unit, the city said. Qualified residents may also apply for reduced rates by visiting tinyurl.com/ValpoApp. Questions regarding the city’s recycling collection service operations may be directed to Valparaiso City Services, 219-462-6174.