Next stop, Valpo: Greyhound Bus stop coming to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The Greyhound Bus Line that runs between Chicago and Indianapolis will be adding a Valparaiso stop early next year.

During a Wednesday meeting, the Valparaiso Board of Works and Safety approved a service agreement for a bus stop located at the 260 Brown Street parking area, where the ChicaGo Dash and South Shore Connect bus stops are. The Greyhound will make two trips through Valparaiso a day, one northbound and one southbound.

Currently, the Greyhound stop closest to Valparaiso is in Portage. The city's ChicaGo Dash travels from downtown Valparaiso to Chicago and the South Shore Connect Shuttle takes riders to Chicago and South Bend.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy supported the new stop, calling it "fantastic."

The Board of Works and Safety also approved contract amendments with Royal Excursion, the company that Valparaiso contracts with for South Shore Connect Shuttle, ChicaGo Dash and V-Line. The amendment will increase hourly pay for drivers.

After the COVID-19 pandemic took buses off the road, "ridership has come back very slowly," Valparaiso Director of Planning and Transit Beth Shrader said.