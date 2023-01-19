No easy solution: Valparaiso hosts panel to discuss opioid settlement spending

VALPARAISO — Nitha Fiona Nagubadi is a member of the club you "don't want to be a part of."

In 2005, she lost her younger brother to an accidental overdose.

Nitha and a crowd of other grieving family members, addiction specialists and community members actively in recovery, attended a Tuesday night panel focused on addressing the opioid epidemic. Nitha, who sat beside her mother Subbayamma Nagubadi, took careful notes and shared her family's experience with addiction recovery.

“When it’s easier to have access to the drugs than to get the care, it’s really sad," Nitha said.

Organized by Councilman Peter Anderson, R-5th, the panel featured experts versed in the many different elements of addiction: those who work in the court system, run halfway houses, lead prevention efforts in the Valparaiso school district, physicians who specialize in addiction and more.

The panel was convened to brainstorm potential uses for Valparaiso's share of the National Opioid Settlement. Forty-six states and many other local units of government brought litigation against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and the pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The four drug companies agreed to pay $26 billion to settle allegations that they fueled the deadly opioid crisis. Indiana will receive $507 million distributed over 18 years. The first payment will be made this year and will be split among all of the cities, towns and counties that participated in the settlement. Valparaiso will receive a total of $1.2 million in funds and will get about $242,000 in 2022.

Indiana has been hit hard by the opioid crisis; according to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, the rates of opioid prescribing in the Hoosier state peaked in 2012 when, on average, there were 112 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents in the state. From 2012 through 2016, 58 of Indiana's 92 counties had opioid prescribing rates greater than 100 prescriptions per 100 residents.

Anderson said he wanted the City Council to be properly educated on the issue of opioid addiction before the money is allocated.

"We are taking very first step in answering the question 'what is the best way to go forward with this money?'" Anderson explained.

Barriers to care

Since 1999 the number of drug overdose deaths in Indiana has increased by 500%.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Hoosiers are now more likely to die due to a drug overdose than in a car accident.

“This is throughout this whole country in different communities at every level," said Mark McCall. He lost his daughter Shelby to an overdose in 2016.

Though Porter County has more halfway houses than the adjacent communities, Mitch Peters, founder of Respite House, said there are still never enough beds. Respite House II opened in April 2021, and all 37 beds are already full.

"One of the gaps I've seen that I didn't originally anticipate was how difficult it is to actually get people to treatment once they were ready to go," Sam Burgett, a social worker with the Valparaiso Police Department, said.

Judge Chris Buckley, with the Porter County Mental Health Court, said programs like Problem Solving Court help people access addiction treatment instead of just being incarcerated. For individuals who do not participate in Problem Solving Court, the prison recidivism rate in Indiana is 72%. Problem Solving Court reduces that number to 42% However, oftentimes one of the Problem Solving Court requirements is participating in a halfway house.

Judge Michael Drenth, with Porter County Adult Drug Court, said it can take six to eight months to find a halfway house with an opening.

In the U.S., 85% of the prison population has an active substance use disorder or is incarcerated for a crime involving drugs or drug use, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

"Jail does not work. Jail is not the answer," Peters said. "They're not going to get better in jail, they're just fermenting, they're getting sicker."

The most effective way to address addiction, especially when someone has been arrested, is to get them into treatment and then help them reintegrate into society, Peters explained.

Searching for solutions

"Is there really a solution?" McCall asked the room. "We can maybe make it better, but we've been fighting for a solution for problems with addiction since... forever."

Panelists and attendees brainstormed a number of uses for the $1.2 million Valparaiso received: funding transportation so people in recovery can make it to appointments, launching a school district-wide or even city-wide meditation program to help residents cope with emotions in a healthy way and creating a care coordinator position.

David Cummins, a physician who specializes in addiction and emergency medicine, said the coordinator could connect people with resources and could even identify people who may be high-risk for addiction, intervening before the drug abuse begins. The position could start out funded through opioid settlement money but could become self-sustaining as more grants are obtained, Cummins explained.

“I want something sustainable that can be ongoing, not just buying some things and handing them out," Cummins said.

Many panel members liked the idea of a care coordinator. Peters said the position should not be housed under the city or under the police department; instead he suggested some of the local recovery facilities and halfway houses collaborate on providing oversight for the coordinator.

Residents can share thoughts on how the opioid settlement money should be spent through a form on the Valparaiso city website.

"I have 34 years in recovery, and I’ve buried more people than you can imagine," Peters said. "At almost 66 years old, I’m still looking for solutions, and I’m still here.”

Halfway houses in Valparaiso Alice's Halfway House https://valpo.galaxydigital.com/agency/detail/?agency_id=15500

Moraine House https://www.morainehouse.org/moraine-house

Respite House https://respitehouse.org/



