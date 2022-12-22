Old Valpo school could become hotel

VALPARAISO — The gymnasium at the former Boys & Girls Club is gone, having been demolished in preparation for an addition to the existing building as Urschel Development Corp. prepares to open a 52-room, four-story hotel there.

The historic Gardner School, built in 1899, will remain. In fact, Urschel plans to call the development the Grand Gardner Hotel.

The city’s Plan Commission has yet to approve plans for the site. The earliest that could happen is Jan. 3, Planning Director Beth Shrader said. The public hearing on the hotel proposal was held earlier this month. The developer is addressing a number of issues raised then.

“The city’s role so far has just been supplying demolition permits for when they’re eligible for them,” she said.

The Boys & Girls Club repurposed the former school in 1972 and built the 6,000-square-foot gym in 1981. In addition to the gym, three adjacent houses have been razed as well.

Urschel is seeking a planned unit development zoning status for the 1.5-acre site. “That was selected over the other options because it was such a unique proposal,” Shrader said. A planned unit development creates separate zoning with its own standards tailored for that site. The Journeyman Distillery development at the old ANCO factory site went through the same process.

Even having the Boys & Girls Club there was a nonconforming use after the new unified zoning ordinance was approved in 2009. Neighborhood conservation district, the current zone for that site, allows for single-family housing, duplexes and apartments.

“I’ve seen similar old school buildings turned into apartment buildings or condos,” Shrader said.

Attorney Todd Leeth, who represented the Journeyman developers and now represents Urschel, wrote the proposed PUD ordinance for the hotel. “The Gardner School is an architectural treasure in the Romanesque style,” he wrote.

The old school is on the city’s inventory of historic structures, protected by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. It was designed by Wing and Mahurin, a Fort Wayne architectural firm, and built by the firm Kirk and Foster and Charles Lembke and Co. Early photos of the building show a central tower and spire, according to the city’s inventory.

In addition to the two parking lots, angled parking is proposed in front of the hotel, for a total of 74 spaces.

Urschel Laboratories President and CEO Rick Urschel and Thorgren Tool Molding President Robert Thorgren led fundraising efforts for the new Boys & Girls Club, which opened this year on Evans Avenue across from Fairgrounds Park. When plans for the new club were announced, Urschel said preserving the existing school building would be a priority when redeveloping the site.

Urschel Development representative Jennifer Brooks did not respond to calls for comment.

