Park addition combines reading with outdoor fun

VALPARAISO — Area youngsters now have a place where, if they choose, they can read a book for their age level, or they can play or just take a nature walk.

A partnership of three groups has resulted in a StoryWalk, dedicated Monday at Butterfly Meadow. The walk features a series of enlarged and laminated pages of a children’s book along a pathway that includes play areas and natural prairie grasses.

The first book chosen is "My Rainbow Of Emotions" by Kristina Cherep, of Valparaiso.

For Cherep, the mother of two, the walk dedication coincided with the release of this, her second book.

“It doesn’t feel real. I feel like I’m in a dream,” Cherep said of her book being part of the trail walk. “This is the first time everyone sees the book.”

The book deals with emotions and offers tips on coping with them.

Cherep commented that her son Charlie, 3, thinks it’s his book. “In a sense, it is,” the mother said, “since he was the inspiration.”

The walk is a partnership among Valpo Parks, the Porter County Public Library System and the John W. Anderson Foundation. Park Superintendent John Seibert said partnerships are common to local parks.

Butterfly Meadow already features a shelter funded by several groups. In addition, Seibert said, United Way of Northwest Indiana partnered on the Learning Trail; Sunrise Kiwanis assisted with “magical music” stations; and Tri Kappa partnered on a nearby gazebo.

“Partnerships are how we’re able to do all this for the community,” Seibert said, calling the walk a ”wonderful combination outdoor experience, fun and learning.”

Jesse Butz, director of the Porter County Public Library System, added that the walk combines the library experience with “getting kids outside.”

Butz also said about 20 more of these walks are planned around the area. Library staff, he added, prepared each page image along the walk, with a different book planned for each quarter. Each color represents a different emotion.

“It’s nice to have a local connection,” Butz said, citing Cherep’s work as an example for young budding authors.

Katie Ridinger, youth enrichment coordinator for Valpo Parks, said the StoryWalk idea was pitched to her soon after she joined the department in January. The intent, she said, is to use different works by local authors on a quarterly schedule.

Cherep walked the trail with guests, reading each page. Among those joining her were Erica Culpepper, of Hebron, and her two children.

“This is cute,” said Culpepper. “You can walk through nature and read a book at the same time.”

Kathleen Kosal, of Valparaiso, brought her young children to the park for the fourth time this week. She said her son Levi, 3, is excited about the walk.

“Her story breaks down the truth about feelings,” the mother added. “Levi identifies with emotions.”

Luke Wilson, of Valparaiso, brought his son Beckett, 2. “It’s inclusive,” the father said, “and Beckett seems to be enjoying it.”

With Valparaiso schools on fall break, Flint Lake Elementary students Hunter Fandrei, 9, and sister Haven, 6, read the book’s 34 pages along the trail.

“We get to be in nature,” Hunter said, while Haven cited “all the emotions.”

Libby Fandrei, their mother, added, “I love how they’re really engaged. They’re reading in the fresh air, and that’s what it’s all about.”